If there is any shred of good news for the Denver Broncos after their heartbreaking loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, it is that Patrick Surtain is now the odds-on favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY). Per DraftKings, Surtain has now usurped Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher, T.J. Watt, for the lead in the DPOY race. He now has -200 odds to win the award. Surtain has solidified himself as the best corner in the league this season and has had a career year. In the few games without Surtain, Denver’s defense showed how reliant they are on the former Alabama product. Whether or not the Broncos make the playoffs, Surtain himself should not be ashamed of the impressive campaign he has put together this year.

Denver Broncos Cornerback, Patrick Surtain, Favorite According to Odds to Win Defensive Player of the Year

Patrick Surtain’s Season

Surtain is having his best campaign in year four of his career. On the season, he has logged four interceptions (tied for a career-best in this category), 132 yards returned which currently leads the NFL, 11 passes defended, and a forced fumble. Surtain has looked like Denver’s most dominant defensive back ever since Champ Bailey was in the NFL terrorizing quarterbacks and receivers. Much like Bailey, opposing quarterbacks will often refuse to throw to Surtain’s side of the field.

Some notable wide receivers the Broncos cornerback has held in check this season include D.K. Metcalf, Mike Evans, Garrett Wilson, DeAndre Hopkins, Michael Pittman, and Ja’Marr Chase. Surtain has also only allowed 14.6 yards per game this season. It should also be noted that a cornerback has not won the DPOY since 2019. Stephon Gilmore won it that season when he was a member of the New England Patriots. If Patrick Surtain does win the DPOY, he will also be the first player in franchise history to win the award since the 1970’s.

Broncos Have Not Had a Defensive Player of the Year Since Randy Gradishar in 1978

Denver Broncos legend, Randy Gradishar, remains the only player in franchise history to win the DPOY award. During the 1978 season, the elite linebacker had a season for the ages. During that season, Gradishar tallied four interceptions, two fumbles recovered, and one fumble returned for a touchdown. Bear in mind, this was a time before certain statistics were recorded. Needless to say, Patrick Surtain has the chance to solidify his legacy in just his fourth season with one more strong performance this week. After the year he has had, Patrick Surtain is going to have a case as not just the defensive back in the NFL, but the best defensive player in general.