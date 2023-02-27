The Patriot League remained a one-horse race as it has been the last few years as Colgate claimed the first seed by six games. Just behind Colgate was a bit of a log jam with Navy, Lehigh, and Army all finishing within a game of each other. With Colgate only suffering one conference loss, knocking them off will be a tall task but there are a few teams lining up to take their best shot at the Raiders.

Colgate Remains The Class Of the Conference

Colgate once again showed why it is the class of Patriot League basketball finishing 17-1 in the conference and 23-8 overall. Colgate has represented the Patriot league in each of the last three NCAA tournaments. Last year as a 14 seed, they gave 3-seed Wisconsin a legitimate scare but ultimately fell 67-60. As a 15-seed in 2019, they battled 2-seed Tennessee but also fell short 77-70.

It’s a squad with tournament mettle and could potentially be a nightmare matchup for a higher seed come NCAA tournament time. But first, they need to navigate this tough Patriot League bracket. Their only regular season conference loss came at American, who finished 7th in the league.

2023 Patriot League Standings

Colgate 17-1 – 23-8 W6 9-1 11-2 11-4 Navy 11-7 6 18-12 L1 8-2 9-5 9-7 Lehigh 11-7 6 16-13 L1 5-5 9-5 7-8 Army 10-8 7 16-15 W1 5-5 9-5 7-7 Boston University 8-10 9 15-16 W3 5-5 9-4 6-10 American 7-11 10 15-14 L6 3-7 7-6 8-8 Loyola (MD) 7-11 10 12-19 W2 5-5 8-6 3-12 Holy Cross 7-11 10 10-21 L3 3-7 6-9 4-10 Lafayette 7-11 10 9-22 L4 3-7 4-7 4-15 Bucknell 5-13 12 12-19 W1 4-6 7-7 3-12

*standings as of Feb. 27, 2023

2023 Patriot League Tournament Schedule

Venue: Campus Sites

Where: Various Locations

When: Feb 28 – Mar 8

How To Watch: ESPN+, CBS Sports Network

First Round – Tuesday, February 28 | Hosted by Higher Seed | Coverage | Time

No. 10 Bucknell at No. 7 American | ESPN+ | 7 p.m.

No. 9 Holy Cross at No. 8 Loyola Maryland | ESPN+ | 7 p.m.

Quarterfinal Round – Thursday, March 2 | Hosted by Higher Seed | Coverage | Time

Winner of No.9/8 at No. 1 Colgate | ESPN+ | 7 p.m.

Winner of No. 7/10 at No. 2 Navy | ESPN+ | 7 p.m.

No. 6 Lafayette at No. 3 Lehigh | ESPN+ | 7 p.m.

No. 5 Boston University at No. 4 Army West Point | ESPN+ | 6 p.m.

Semifinal Round – Sunday, March 5 | Hosted by Higher Seed | Coverage | (2 p.m. and 4 p.m.)

Winner of No. 4/5 vs. Winner of No. 9/8/1 | CBS Sports Network

Winner of No.3/6 vs. Winner of 7/10/2 | CBS Sports Network

2023 PenFed Credit Union Patriot League Championship Game – Wednesday, March 8 | Coverage | Time

Lower remaining seed at Higher remaining seed | CBS Sports Network | 7:30 p.m.

2023 Patriot League Tournament Bracket