Paul Stastny of Quebec City, Quebec became the fourth player in National Hockey League history to record a Stanley Cup Playoff Overtime winner with three different teams. He accomplished the feat in a 2-1 Carolina Hurricanes win over the New York Islanders. Stastny scored from Hurricanes center Derek Stepan of Hastings, Minnesota at the six minute mark of the first overtime period. With the win, the Hurricanes won the best out of seven series four games to two.

Stastny’s other two Stanley Cup Playoff Overtime Winners

Stastny scored his first overtime winner on April 17, 2014 in a 5-4 Colorado Avalanche win over the Minnesota Wild from Nathan MacKinnon of Halifax, Nova Scotia and Tyson Barrie of Kelowna, British Columbia. He then scored his second overtime winner on May 21, 2021 in a 1-0 Winnipeg Jets win over the Edmonton Oilers from Andrew Copp of Ann Arbor, Michigan and Tucker Poolman of Dubuque, Iowa.

Who are the other three?

The other three players to score a playoff overtime winner with three different teams are Glenn Anderson of Vancouver, British Columbia, Doug Gilmour of Kingston, Ontario, and Martin Havlat of Miada Boleslav, Czech Republic.

Glenn Anderson

Anderson actually had five overtime playoff winners–three with the Oilers, and one each with the Toronto Maple Leafs and St. Louis Blues. He scored from Mark Messier of Edmonton, Alberta and Paul Coffey of Weston, Ontario in a 4-3 Oilers win over the Los Angeles Kings on April 13, 1985, from Dave Lumley of Toronto, Ontario and Charlie Huddy of Oshawa, Ontario in a 6-5 Oilers win over the Calgary Flames on April 2o, 1986, from Messier and Kent Nilsson of Nynashamn, Sweden in a 3-2 Oilers win over the Jets on April 21, 1987, from Dave Andreychuk of Hamilton, Ontario and Bob Rouse of Surrey, British Columbia in a 3-2 Toronto Maple Leafs win over the Kings on May 25, 1993, and from Shayne Corson of Barrie, Ontario, and Wayne Gretzky of Brantford, Ontario in a 3-2 Blues win over the Maple Leafs on April 21, 1996.

Doug Gilmour

Gilmour had one playoff overtime winner with the Blues, Flames and Maple Leafs. He scored the overtime winner from Tim Bothwell of Vancouver, British Columbia in a 4-3 Blues win over the Minnesota North Stars on April 13, 1984, from Colin Patterson of Rexdale, Ontario in a 4-3 Flames win over the Los Angeles Kings on April 18, 1989, and from Todd Gill of Cardinal, Ontario and Jamie Macoun of Newmarket, Ontario in a 2-1 Maple Leafs win over the Blues on May 3, 1993.

Martin Havlat

Havlat had one playoff overtime winner with the Ottawa Senators, Chicago Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks. He scored from Marian Hossa of Stara Lubovna, Slovakia and Radek Bonk of Krnov, Czech Republic in a 2-1 Senators win over the Philadelphia Flyers on April 26, 2002, from Dave Bolland of Mimico, Ontario in a 3-2 Blackhawks win over the Calgary Flames on April 16, 2009, and from Ryane Clowe of St. John’s, Newfoundland and Logan Couture of Guelph, Ontario in a 3-2 Sharks win over the St. Louis Blues on April 12, 2012.