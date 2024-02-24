Pavel Buchnevich records fourth career NHL hat trick

St. Louis Blues left winger Pavel Buchnevich of Cherepovets, Russia notched his fourth career National Hockey League hat trick on Thursday. He accomplished the feat in a 4-0 St. Louis Blues win over the New York Islanders at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

How and when did Buchnevich score thrice?

Buchnevich scored the last three goals of the game. His first goal was at 4:45 of the second period from Robert Thomas of Aurora, Ontario and Jordan Kyrou of Toronto, Ontario. Buchnevich then put the Blues up 3-0 from Kyrou and Thomas at 5:10 of the second period, and registered his hat trick at 9:21 of the third period from Thomas. The only other Blues goal scorer on Thursday was Brandon Saad of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, who scored the game-winning goal on the power-play at 4:38 of the second period from center Oskar Sundqvist of Boden, Sweden, and Brayden Schenn of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan to open the scoring.

When did Buchnevich record his other three hat tricks?

Buchnevich’s first NHL hat trick was with the New York Rangers on April 17, 2021 in a 6-3 Rangers win over the New Jersey Devils. The second came in an 8-5 Blues loss to the Minnesota Wild on March 15, 2023, and the third hat trick came in an 8-2 Blues win over the Colorado Avalanche on November 11, 2023. In the win over the Avalanche, Schenn also had a hat trick.

Buchnevich in 2023-24

In 2023-24, Buchnevich had 22 goals and 24 assists for 46 points in 54 games. He is a +11 with 40 penalty minutes, 10 power-play points, three shorthanded points, five game-winning goals, 145 shots on goal, 12 faceoff wins, 19 blocked shots, 30 hits, 38 takeaways and 38 giveaways.

Blues in 2023-24

With the win, the Blues improved to a record of 30 wins, 24 regulation losses and two losses in extra time for 62 points. They are in eighth place in the Western Conference, and have won six of their last 10 games.