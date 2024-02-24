NHL News and Rumors

Pavel Buchnevich records fourth career NHL hat trick

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_21582803_168396541_lowres-2

St. Louis Blues left winger Pavel Buchnevich of Cherepovets, Russia notched his fourth career National Hockey League hat trick on Thursday. He accomplished the feat in a 4-0 St. Louis Blues win over the New York Islanders at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

How and when did Buchnevich score thrice?

Buchnevich scored the last three goals of the game. His first goal was at 4:45 of the second period from Robert Thomas of Aurora, Ontario and Jordan Kyrou of Toronto, Ontario. Buchnevich then put the Blues up 3-0 from Kyrou and Thomas at 5:10 of the second period, and registered his hat trick at 9:21 of the third period from Thomas. The only other Blues goal scorer on Thursday was Brandon Saad of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, who scored the game-winning goal on the power-play at 4:38 of the second period from center Oskar Sundqvist of Boden, Sweden, and Brayden Schenn of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan to open the scoring.

When did Buchnevich record his other three hat tricks?

Buchnevich’s first NHL hat trick was with the New York Rangers on April 17, 2021 in a 6-3 Rangers win over the New Jersey Devils. The second came in an 8-5 Blues loss to the Minnesota Wild on March 15, 2023, and the third hat trick came in an 8-2 Blues win over the Colorado Avalanche on November 11, 2023. In the win over the Avalanche, Schenn also had a hat trick.

Buchnevich in 2023-24

In 2023-24, Buchnevich had 22 goals and 24 assists for 46 points in 54 games. He is a +11 with 40 penalty minutes, 10 power-play points, three shorthanded points, five game-winning goals, 145 shots on goal, 12 faceoff wins, 19 blocked shots, 30 hits, 38 takeaways and 38 giveaways.

Blues in 2023-24

With the win, the Blues improved to a record of 30 wins, 24 regulation losses and two losses in extra time for 62 points. They are in eighth place in the Western Conference, and have won six of their last 10 games.

 

 

Topics  
Blues NHL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_20439665_168396541_lowres-2

Blue Jackets trade Emil Bemstrom to Penguins

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  5h
NHL News and Rumors
patrick kane debut with detroit is a loss (1)
NHL Fans Watch Detroit Red Wings-Colorado Avalanche Rekindle Old-School Rivalry At Little Caesars Arena
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 23 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Nashville Predators at Edmonton Oilers
NHL Western Conference Championship Odds: BetOnline Sportsbook Favors Edmonton Oilers’ Offensive Gush To Fuel Playoff Run
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 22 2024
NHL News and Rumors
Detroit Red Wings NHL
NHL Eastern Conference Championship Odds: BetOnline Sportsbook Sours On Detroit Red Wings Making Extended Playoff Run
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 22 2024
NHL News and Rumors
matthews
Auston Matthews double hat tricks lead to First Star of the Week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 20 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Minnesota Wild
NHL Fans Stunned By Minnesota Wild’s 7-Goal 3rd Period, Hat Trick Trio Vs. Vancouver Canucks At Xcel Energy Center
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 19 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Rangers at Vegas Golden Knights
NHL Stadium Series: 79,690 Fans Experience Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers Rallying Past New York Islanders In Overtime At MetLife Stadium
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 18 2024
More News
Arrow to top