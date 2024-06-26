The Hockey Hall of Fame announced its inductees for 2024 on Tuesday. The three players inducted were center Jeremy Roenick of Boston, Massachusetts, center Pavel Datsyuk of Sverdlovsk, Russia, and defenseman Shea Weber of Sicamous, British Columbia.

Jeremy Roenick

Roenick played two decades in the National Hockey League. He was with the Chicago Blackhawks from 1988 to 1996, the Phoenix Coyotes from 1996 to 2001 and again from 2006 to 2007, the Philadelphia Flyers from 2001 to 2004, the Los Angeles Kings from 2005 to 2006, and two seasons with the San Jose Sharks from 2007 to 2009.

In 1363 games, Roenick had 513 goals and 703 assists for 1216 points. He was a +153 with 1463 penalty minutes, 431 power-play points, 48 shorthanded points, 92 game-winning goals, and 3281 shots on goal.

While with the Blackhawks, Roenick led the NHL with 13 game-winning goals in 1991-92. He was also a nine-time All-Star. Roenick was honoured with the Blackhawks in 1991, 1992, 1993, and 1994, with the Coyotes in 1999 and 2000, and with the Flyers in 2002, 2003, and 2004.

Pavel Datsyuk

Datsyuk played 14 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings from 2001 to 2016. In 953 games, Datsyuk had 314 goals and 604 assists for 918 points. He was a +249 with 228 penalty minutes, 330 power-play points, 11 shorthanded points, 51 game-winning goals, and 2244 shots on goal.

Four times Datsyuk won the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy (2006, 2007, 2008, and 2009). He also won three straight Selke Trophies from 2008 to 2010. In 2007-08, Datsyuk led the NHL with a +41. He also won two Stanley Cups in 2002 and 2008, and was selected to three NHL All-Star Games (2004, 2008, and 2012).

Shea Weber

Weber played 16 NHL seasons with the Nashville Predators and Montreal Canadiens. He was with Nashville from 2005 to 2016, and Montreal from 2016 to 2021.

In 1038 NHL regular season games, Weber had 224 goals and 365 assists for 589 points. He was a +79 with 714 penalty minutes, 239 power-play points, 11 shorthanded points, 35 game-winning goals, and 2765 shots on goal.

Weber was in the NHL All-Star Game seven times. He represented Nashville in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2016. Weber also represented Montreal in 2017 and 2020, and was on the NHL’s First All-Star team twice in 2010-11, and 2011-12.