The Pittsburgh Steelers must have been a little bit jealous on Wednesday for the amount of offense the Pittsburgh Penguins of the National Hockey League were able to showcase in their 7-0 win over the New York Islanders. It was the second period, where the Penguins made NHL history. In the seven-goal win, the Penguins had six goals in the middle frame. Of the six goals the Penguins scored, Pittsburgh veteran Kris Letang of Montreal, Quebec set a NHL record for most assists in a single period by a defenseman with five, set another record for the most assists by a Penguins player in a NHL period with five, and tied a Penguins franchise record for most assists in a game with six.

The Five Second Period Assists

The three Penguins who scored on the five second period assists by Letang were Jake Guentzel of Omaha, Nebraska, Evgeni Malkin of Magnitogorsk, Russia and Radim Zohorna of Havlickuv Brod, Czech Republic. Guentzel and Malkin had two goals each, and Zohorna scored once. Letang then added an assist on a third period goal by Valtteri Puustinen of Kuopio, Finland.

Who are the other Penguins with six assists in a game?

The other Penguins with six assists in a game are Mario Lemieux of Montreal (accomplished the feat three times), Ron Stackhouse of Haliburton, Ontario, and Greg Malone of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Stackhouse had six helpers in an 8-2 Penguins win over the Philadelphia Flyers on March 8, 1975. Malone had six assists in a 7-2 Penguins win over the Quebec Nordiques on November 28, 1979. Lemieux had two goals and six assists in a 9-2 Penguins win over the St. Louis Blues on October 15, 1988, one goal and six assists in a 9-4 Penguins win over the San Jose Sharks on December 5, 1992, and one goal and six assists in a 10-0 Penguins win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on November 1, 1995.