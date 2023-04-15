Penguins fire three key people in management group

The Pittsburgh Penguins missed the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. On Friday, three key members of the Penguins management team paid the price. Gone are President of Hockey Operations Brian Burke, General Manager Ron Hextall, and Assistant General Manager Chris Pryor.

Unfamiliar Territory

The Penguins missed the playoffs for the first time since 2006. Their 16-year streak of making the Stanley Cup Playoffs was the longest streak in the entire National Hockey League, and was also the longest streak among all professional sports teams in the four major professional sports leagues (other leagues are Major League Baseball, the National Football League and National Basketball Association). During the streak, the Penguins won three Stanley Cups, as they were victorious in 2009, 2016 and 2017.

Where did the Penguins finish?

Pittsburgh was fifth in the Metropolitan Division with a record of 40 wins, 31 regulation losses, and 11 losses in extra time for 91 points. They were one point back of the Florida Panthers for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Hextall lacked popularity

There is no doubt that Hextall was not a very popular general manager in his time with the Penguins. He was initially hired on February 9, 2021. The major reason why Hextall lacked popularity is because he made several controversial trades or signings in acquiring players that did not meet expectations. They included the Penguins acquiring Jeff Petry and Mikael Granlund, and retaining Jeff Carter and Kasperi Kapanen.

Hextall was also the goaltender for one of the Penguins’s top rivals over the years, the Philadelphia Flyers. The Penguins and Flyers have had a great rivalry, as they both play in the state of Pennsylvania.

Will the Penguins keep Mike Sullivan?

Now the biggest question in Pittsburgh will be whether or not the Penguins will keep head coach, Mike Sullivan of Marshfield, Massachusetts. Sullivan has coached the Penguins since 2015, and was the Penguins head coach when they won their two Stanley Cups over the last decade.