PGA Tour Launch New Golf Event With Tiger Woods & Rory McIlroy

New TGL Golf League Set To Launch In 2024

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s new tech-forward league, TGL, is set to launch in 2024 after being given the green light by the PGA Tour as the fightback against the Saudi-funded LIV Golf league continues.

The announcement was made at a press conference on Wednesday morning ahead of this week’s Tour Championship by PGA Tour Commissioner, Jay Monahan. The PGA Tour advocate revealed some immediate changes in a bid to keep players on the PGA Tour, rather than the world’s top players defecting to the new Saudi-backed LIV Tour.

The likes of Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson have all defected to the LIV Tour, with their PGA Tour membership being revoked.

The schedule of the new TGL initiative is set to rival Monday Night Football, with the 15-match regular season series kicking off in January 2024. The new event will feature six teams of the best PGA Tour players facing off in a three-vs-three competition, with the aim of progressing to the semi-finals and finals after that.

It has been widely reported that there are ‘boatloads’ of cash up for grabs with the new TGL golf event offering large sums of money, to keep players competing on the PGA Tour and in a bid to rival the LIV Golf League.

"We’re blending a sport with 600 years of history with technology on a grand stage, built specifically for a live, primetime competition." More details on this new partnership ⬇️ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 24, 2022

Golf fans will be in for a real treat as they see their favorite stars in an unfamiliar setting. Each two-hour event will take place on ‘a data-rich, virtual course complete with a tech-infused, short-game complex’ in a stadium. This is a huge change for the pros rather than the usual lush fairways, impeccable tee boxes and sublime greens that we are all used to seeing them performing on.

Every shot will be shown on primetime television,, but as of yet there hasn’t been a broadcaster announcement.

This exciting new venture aims to bring the exciting ‘courtside’ atmosphere to a new generation of golf fans, with live audiences promised. The audience will be able to provide a ‘high-energy, greenside fan experience’ in a stadium environment whilst watching their favorite golfers do battle.

The TGL will be launched by Woods and McIlroy’s TMRW Sports company, which was announced by the star duo on Tuesday, in partnership with the PGA Tour.

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy Spearhead New Golf Initiative

Both Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are grabbing the bull by the horns and making their feelings about the LIV Tour known, by spearheading this new initiative in conjunction with the PGA Tour. The 15-time major champion and Northern Irishman are the first two players to have signed up to the TGL, but a plethora of PGA Tour pros are set to join them imminently.

On the exciting new golf event that is set to begin in January 2024, Woods said: “TGL is the next evolution within professional golf, and I am committed to helping lead it into the future. Embracing technology to create this unique environment gives us the ability to move our sport into primetime on a consistent basis alongside so many of sports’ biggest events.

“As a big sports fan myself, I’m excited about blending golf with technology and team elements common in other sports. We all know what it’s like to be in a football stadium or a basketball arena where you can watch every play, every minute of action unfold right in front of you.

“It’s something that inherently isn’t possible in traditional golf — and an aspect of TGL that will set it apart and appeal to a new generation of fans.”

TGL is the next evolution within professional golf. I'm excited to help lead it into the future. https://t.co/0hIHKX5Ic3 — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) August 24, 2022

Four-time Major winner and one of the best players in the world of golf right now, Rory McIlroy, added: “I have the utmost respect for the game of golf, and the TGL, while rooted in the traditions of the game, is taking a bold step into the increasingly tech-fueled future of sports.

“TGL will tap into the appeal of team golf within an exciting, fan-friendly environment, comparable to sitting courtside at an NBA game. TGL will widen the appeal of golf to younger and more diverse fans and serve as another avenue to introduce people to the game I love.”

The project has reportedly been two years in the making for Woods and McIlroy, with the pair apparently growing together and improving their friendship even more, with TGL at the core and their stance against LIV.

.@TGL will be an exciting new golf experience for fans and another chance for the top players in the world to go head-to-head. https://t.co/NkKNz3VYV2 — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) August 24, 2022

The pair launched their TMRW Sports company earlier this week in an aim to use technology as a way to cultivate a younger golf audience, and is said to be partnering with the PGA Tour in some capacity.

20 of the world’s top 30 golfers are said to have left unanimous in their support of the plan proposed about the TGL initiative, with all of the best players in the world likely to sign up and commit to the TGL when it begins in 2024.

The proposal was passed on to Tour chief Monahan, who has almost immediately given it the green light along with other changes which he announced Wednesday.

Here is what Monahan had to say on the TGL, rivalling the LIV Tour and the support from Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods:

Commissioner Jay Monahan discusses the state and future of the PGA TOUR ahead of @PlayoffFinale. https://t.co/x8ADYFdINZ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 24, 2022

This new initiative spearheaded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy looks to give the PGA Tour a brighter future, but as of now attentions turn to the final PGA Tour event of the season as the FedEx Cup finale gets underway today from East Lake Golf Club.

The tour Championship begins today, with world number one, Scottie Scheffler, last year’s winner, Patrick Cantlay, the TGL advocate, Rory McIlroy, and Xander Schauffele all in contention to lift the $18m prize pot come Sunday evening.

Here is all you need to know if you fancy betting on the final FedEx Cup event of the season.

