PGA Tour, Saudi Backed LIV Golf Agree to Merge to Unify Professional Golf

The Two Rivals See Strength in Unification

In a significant development for the world of professional golf, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, a Saudi-backed rival, have agreed to merge and form a larger golf enterprise. The deal aims to put an end to the pending litigation between the two entities and create a new for-profit company that combines their commercial businesses and rights. Notably, the agreement also includes the inclusion of the DP World Tour, also known as the European PGA Tour.

The PGA TOUR, DP World Tour and PIF announce landmark agreement to unify men’s professional golf. — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 6, 2023

This Will Drop All Lawsuits

LIV Golf, which has received financial backing from the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF), has been involved in antitrust lawsuits with the PGA Tour over the past year. However, the recent agreement will bring an end to all ongoing legal disputes. The PIF, controlled by the Saudi crown prince, has expressed its willingness to invest a substantial amount of new capital into the newly formed entity. While the specific financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed, CNBC’s [Name redacted] reported that the investment could reach billions of dollars.

As part of the merger, the PGA Tour, LIV Golf, and DP World Tour have committed to establishing a fair and objective process for players who wish to reapply for membership with either the PGA Tour or DP World Tour following the conclusion of the 2023 season. This ensures that players will have an opportunity to continue their participation in the newly formed organization.

Unifying A Global Game

The timing of the agreement is noteworthy, as it comes shortly after LIV Golf’s Brooks Koepka secured a victory at the prestigious PGA Championship, one of golf’s four major tournaments. LIV Golf has been actively investing substantial amounts of money to attract top golfers, but its association with Saudi Arabia has generated controversy, criticism, and political intrigue, particularly in the United States.

The merger between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, with the inclusion of the DP World Tour, is described as a landmark agreement that aims to unify the game of golf on a global basis. The new entity, whose name is yet to be determined, will receive a capital investment from the PIF to support its growth and success. The primary goals of the merged organization are to expand the combined commercial businesses, enhance fan engagement, and accelerate ongoing growth initiatives.

Team Golf Will Continue to Develop

With LIV Golf currently in its second season, the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and the PIF will collaborate to promote and develop team golf in the future. The announcement of the merger is accompanied by a mutual agreement to resolve all pending litigation among the participating parties. Additionally, the organizations pledge to work cooperatively and in good faith to establish fair criteria and terms of re-admission for players who seek to reapply for membership with either the PGA Tour or DP World Tour following the conclusion of the 2023 season, aligning with the policies of each respective tour.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan expressed his enthusiasm for the transformative partnership, emphasizing its historic significance for the sport. He highlighted the strength of the PGA Tour’s history, legacy, and pro-competitive model, which will now be combined with the DP World Tour and LIV Golf, including the team golf concept. Monahan assured fans that the newly formed organization is committed to delivering on its promise to promote competition among the best professional golfers and secure the future of the game.

This merger between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, driven by the financial backing of the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, sets the stage for a