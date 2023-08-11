The complete schedule for the 2024 PGA Tour season has been officially released.
At the beginning of the year, all players start with zero FedEx Cup points, giving everyone a fresh start for the upcoming season.
In 2024, the competition will officially begin on January 4th. There are officially 36 events starting in January with the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
There will be eight signature events with elevated purses, four major championships, 18 full-field events, and five additional tournaments.
The new schedule is designed to up the stakes, delivering maximum consequences and drama every week.
According to PGA Tour Commissioner, Jay Monahan, the schedule will challenge their players, connecting every tournament resulting in higher stakes every week.
The 2024 PGA Tour Schedule
There will be eight signature events that will feature increased purses and FedEx Cup points.
The newest edition to the signature events will be the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. As an signature event, it’ll give newer players a chance to qualify for other tournaments throughout the year.
Unlike this past season, signature events are only expected to feature 70-80 players. Every signature event will require players to qualify via FedEx Cup rankings or by playing their way in.
In total, the Tour will have 33 events played in the U.S., two in Mexico and Scotland. The PGA Tour will also stop in Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico.
There’s more on the line this year too and the purses are bigger than ever. While not all purses have been announced, most signature events are valued at $20 million or more.
Check out the final 2024 PGA Tour schedule below.
|Date
|Tournament
|Course
|Location
|Jan 4th-7th
|The Sentry Tournament of Champions
|Kapalua Resort (The Plantation Course)
|Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
|Jan 11th -14th
|Sony Open
|Waialae Country Club
|Honolulu, Hawaii
|Jan 18th-Jan 21st
|The American Express
|PGA West (Stadium Course, Nicklaus Tournament Course), La Quinta Country Club
|La Quinta, California
|Jan 24th- Jan 27th
|Farmers Insurance Open
|Torrey Pines Golf Course (South, North Course)
|San Diego, California
|Feb 1st-Feb 4th
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Pebble Beach Golf Links (Spyglass Hill Golf Course)
|Pebble Beach, California
|Feb 8th-11th
|WM Phoenix Open
|TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course)
|Scottsdale, Arizona
|Feb 15th-18th
|The Gensis Invitational
|The Riviera Country Club
|Pacific Palisades, California
|Feb 22nd-25th
|Mexico Open
|Vidanta Vallarta
|Vallarta, Mexico
|Feb 29th-March 3rd
|The Classic in the Palm Beaches
|PGA National Resort (Champion Course)
|Palm Beach Garden, Florida
|Mar 7th-March 10th
|Arnold Palmer Invitational
|Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club and Lodge
|Orlando, Florida
|Mar 7th-March 10th
|Puerto Ric Open
|Grand Reserve Country Club
|Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
|Mar 14th – March 17th
|The Players Championship
|TPC Sawgrass (The Players Stadium Course)
|Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
|Mar 21st-March 24th
|Valspar Championship
|Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
|Palm Harbor, Florida
|Mar 28th-31st
|Texas Children’s Houston Open
|Memorial Park Golf Course
|Houston, Texas
|April 4th-7th
|Valero Texas open
|TPC San Antonio (The Oaks Course)
|San Antonio, Texas
|April 11th-14th
|Masters Tournament
|Augusta National Golf Course
|Augusta, Georgia
|April 18th- 21st
|RBC Heritage
|Harbour Town Golf Links
|Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
|April 25th-28th
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|TPC Louisiana
|Avondale, Louisiana
|May 2nd- 5th
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|TPC Craig Ranch
|McKinney, Texas
|May 9th-12th
|Wells Fargo Championship
|Quail Hollow Club
|Charlotte, North Carolina
|May 9th-12th
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|Dunes Golf and Beach Club
|Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
|May 16th-19th
|PGA Championship
|Valhalla Golf Club
|Louisville, Kentucky
|May 23rd-26th
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|Colonial Country Club
|Fort Worth, Texas
|May 30th-June 2nd
|RBC Canadian Open
|Hamilton Golf and Country Club
|Hamilton, Ontario
|June 6th-9th
|Memorial Tournament
|Muirfield Village Golf Club
|Dublin, Ohio
|June 13th-16th
|U.S. Open
|Pinehurst Resort (No.2)
|Village of Pinehurst, North Carolina
|June 20th-23rd
|Travelers Championship
|TPC River Highlands
|Cromwell, Connecticut
|June 27th-30th
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Detroit Golf Club
|Detroit, Michigan
|July 4th-7th
|John Deere Classic
|TPC Deere Run
|Silvis, Illinois
|July 11-14th
|Genesis Scottish Open
|Renaissance Club
|North Berwick, Scotland
|July 11-14th
|TBD
|July 18-21st
|The British Open
|Royal Troon
|South Ayrshire, Scotland
|July 18th-21st
|Barracude Championship
|Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)
|Truckee, California
|July 25-28th
|3M Open
|TPC Twin Cities
|Blaine, Minnesota
|August 1-4th
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|Le Golf National
|Paris, France
|August 8-11th
|Wyndham Championship
|Sedgefield Country Club
|Greensboro, North Carolina
2024 FedEx Cup Playoffs Schedule
Along with the 2024 PGA Tour schedule, the FedEx Cup Playoffs have also been announced for next year. Following the same format, there will be three events with only the top 70 qualifying for the first event at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
The season will round out with the Tour Championship when the winner at East Lake Golf Club will be announced.
No purses have been revealed for the 2024 FedEx Cup Playoffs yet.
Check out the FedEx Cup Playoffs schedule below.
|Date
|Event
|Course
|Location
|August 15-18th
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|TPC Southwind
|Memphis, Tennessee
|August 22-25th
|BMW Championship
|Castle Pines Golf Club
|Castle Rock, Colorado
|August 29-Sept 1st
|Tour Championship
|East Lake Golf Club
|Atlanta, Georgia