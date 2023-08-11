The complete schedule for the 2024 PGA Tour season has been officially released.

At the beginning of the year, all players start with zero FedEx Cup points, giving everyone a fresh start for the upcoming season.

In 2024, the competition will officially begin on January 4th. There are officially 36 events starting in January with the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

There will be eight signature events with elevated purses, four major championships, 18 full-field events, and five additional tournaments.

The new schedule is designed to up the stakes, delivering maximum consequences and drama every week.

According to PGA Tour Commissioner, Jay Monahan, the schedule will challenge their players, connecting every tournament resulting in higher stakes every week.

The 2024 PGA Tour Schedule

There will be eight signature events that will feature increased purses and FedEx Cup points.

The newest edition to the signature events will be the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. As an signature event, it’ll give newer players a chance to qualify for other tournaments throughout the year.

Unlike this past season, signature events are only expected to feature 70-80 players. Every signature event will require players to qualify via FedEx Cup rankings or by playing their way in.

In total, the Tour will have 33 events played in the U.S., two in Mexico and Scotland. The PGA Tour will also stop in Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico.

There’s more on the line this year too and the purses are bigger than ever. While not all purses have been announced, most signature events are valued at $20 million or more.

Check out the final 2024 PGA Tour schedule below.

Date Tournament Course Location Jan 4th-7th The Sentry Tournament of Champions Kapalua Resort (The Plantation Course) Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii Jan 11th -14th Sony Open Waialae Country Club Honolulu, Hawaii Jan 18th-Jan 21st The American Express PGA West (Stadium Course, Nicklaus Tournament Course), La Quinta Country Club La Quinta, California Jan 24th- Jan 27th Farmers Insurance Open Torrey Pines Golf Course (South, North Course) San Diego, California Feb 1st-Feb 4th AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Pebble Beach Golf Links (Spyglass Hill Golf Course) Pebble Beach, California Feb 8th-11th WM Phoenix Open TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Scottsdale, Arizona Feb 15th-18th The Gensis Invitational The Riviera Country Club Pacific Palisades, California Feb 22nd-25th Mexico Open Vidanta Vallarta Vallarta, Mexico Feb 29th-March 3rd The Classic in the Palm Beaches PGA National Resort (Champion Course) Palm Beach Garden, Florida Mar 7th-March 10th Arnold Palmer Invitational Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club and Lodge Orlando, Florida Mar 7th-March 10th Puerto Ric Open Grand Reserve Country Club Rio Grande, Puerto Rico Mar 14th – March 17th The Players Championship TPC Sawgrass (The Players Stadium Course) Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida Mar 21st-March 24th Valspar Championship Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) Palm Harbor, Florida Mar 28th-31st Texas Children’s Houston Open Memorial Park Golf Course Houston, Texas April 4th-7th Valero Texas open TPC San Antonio (The Oaks Course) San Antonio, Texas April 11th-14th Masters Tournament Augusta National Golf Course Augusta, Georgia April 18th- 21st RBC Heritage Harbour Town Golf Links Hilton Head Island, South Carolina April 25th-28th Zurich Classic of New Orleans TPC Louisiana Avondale, Louisiana May 2nd- 5th AT&T Byron Nelson TPC Craig Ranch McKinney, Texas May 9th-12th Wells Fargo Championship Quail Hollow Club Charlotte, North Carolina May 9th-12th Myrtle Beach Classic Dunes Golf and Beach Club Myrtle Beach, South Carolina May 16th-19th PGA Championship Valhalla Golf Club Louisville, Kentucky May 23rd-26th Charles Schwab Challenge Colonial Country Club Fort Worth, Texas May 30th-June 2nd RBC Canadian Open Hamilton Golf and Country Club Hamilton, Ontario June 6th-9th Memorial Tournament Muirfield Village Golf Club Dublin, Ohio June 13th-16th U.S. Open Pinehurst Resort (No.2) Village of Pinehurst, North Carolina June 20th-23rd Travelers Championship TPC River Highlands Cromwell, Connecticut June 27th-30th Rocket Mortgage Classic Detroit Golf Club Detroit, Michigan July 4th-7th John Deere Classic TPC Deere Run Silvis, Illinois July 11-14th Genesis Scottish Open Renaissance Club North Berwick, Scotland July 11-14th TBD July 18-21st The British Open Royal Troon South Ayrshire, Scotland July 18th-21st Barracude Championship Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) Truckee, California July 25-28th 3M Open TPC Twin Cities Blaine, Minnesota August 1-4th Men’s Olympic Golf Competition Le Golf National Paris, France August 8-11th Wyndham Championship Sedgefield Country Club Greensboro, North Carolina

2024 FedEx Cup Playoffs Schedule

Along with the 2024 PGA Tour schedule, the FedEx Cup Playoffs have also been announced for next year. Following the same format, there will be three events with only the top 70 qualifying for the first event at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

The season will round out with the Tour Championship when the winner at East Lake Golf Club will be announced.

No purses have been revealed for the 2024 FedEx Cup Playoffs yet.

Check out the FedEx Cup Playoffs schedule below. Date Event Course Location August 15-18th FedEx St. Jude Championship TPC Southwind Memphis, Tennessee August 22-25th BMW Championship Castle Pines Golf Club Castle Rock, Colorado August 29-Sept 1st Tour Championship East Lake Golf Club Atlanta, Georgia