The professional golf world could be merging with English soccer. PGA Tour players Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, and Justin Thomas have expressed interest in investing in the Championship soccer team Leeds United. This follows Leeds United’s recent transition into new ownership under 49ers Enterprises.

While Leeds United suffered a relegation from the English Premier League this past season, hope remains high. Top sportsbooks have them listed among the favorites for a swift return to the Premier League in the upcoming season.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first instance of a potential crossover. Recall the recent Wrexham AFC takeover, driven by Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds. Now, it appears Leeds United could be next in line to receive external investment from outside the traditional football sphere.

PGA Tour Stars Looking at Leeds United as More Than an Investment

Commenting on the potential investment, Rickie Fowler spoke with Sky Sports.

BREAKING: Rickie Fowler has exclusively revealed to Sky Sports News that he is looking to become an investor in Leeds United amid the 49ers takeover ⛳⚽ pic.twitter.com/sIvrQeAK5o — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 14, 2023



“There’s the group that’s moving forward with being involved with Leeds. Myself, JT, and Jordan…so potentially we’ll be a part of it,” he revealed. This statement set the tone for the intriguing narrative: a triumvirate of PGA Tour golfers venturing into the realm of English soccer.

Their interest isn’t a sudden whim, as evidenced by Spieth’s public display of the Leeds Salute, a tradition among Leeds fans, during a golf tournament in April. This event, witnessed alongside avid Leeds supporter and Matt Fitzpatrick’s caddie Billy Foster, hinted at the impending investment news.

LUFC fans Billy Foster and Jordan Spieth with a Leeds salute in the golf #lufc pic.twitter.com/TUhMqz5HkD — Jacques (@jacqueslufc) April 16, 2023

Growing Stature of Soccer Intrigues PGA Trio

Fowler’s recent remarks also highlighted the growing stature of soccer, or football as known outside the U.S., in America.

“I feel like it’s continuing to get bigger in the States, but since I haven’t been to a game, I don’t have the true appreciation until I’ve actually been able to go and be there and feel that energy,” he explained. He went on to discuss how despite the team’s relegation, the opportunity to attend Premier League and Champions League matches remains an exhilarating prospect.

These golfing giants’ potential investment underscores a growing trend of athletes investing in sports outside their professional domain. Echoing Fowler’s sentiment, Thomas also told Sky Sports, “It’s cool to have those opportunities. I know we are looking into it. It will be fun if we get to be a part of it.”

Their interest in Leeds United is not just financial. It stems from a genuine connection through Foster. “If [we are] not [able to invest], we will continue to root for Leeds to see if we can help out Billy,” Fowler added.

This potential investment represents more than a mere business venture. It’s a fusion of sports, cultures, and friendships. The possible integration of golf’s top stars into Leeds United’s ownership would signify an exciting chapter for the club and the sport’s burgeoning appeal stateside.

