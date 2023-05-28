Phil Mickelson, Brandel Chamblee Continue Twitter Beef

It Started on air and keeps getting more intense.

In recent days, there has been a lively debate within the golf media regarding the participation of Brooks Koepka, the first LIV player to win a major championship, in the upcoming Ryder Cup this fall. The discussion took an interesting turn when Phil Mickelson, another prominent figure in the golf world and unofficial LIV spokesman, entered the conversation.

How it All Started

The controversy started when Claude Harmon III, Brooks Koepka’s swing coach, accused Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee of being a paid actor for denouncing LIV golf. Mickelson chimed in after a Golfweek article highlighted Chamblee’s response, which consisted of a lengthy 538-word argument against the Saudi-backed LIV Tour.

Poor Brandel

He can rip apart me and countless others but as soon as someone shows his ignorance he can’t handle it. He’s softer now than he was as a player. — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) May 25, 2023

Chamblee Has Been Harsh of Saudi Backed LIV Golf

The tension continued to escalate as Chamblee, who is part of Golf Channel’s Live From set alongside former European Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley and host Rich Lerner, consistently criticized LIV and those associated with it since its inception. In response to Mickelson’s remark, Chamblee questioned Mickelson’s toughness and invited him to join the Live From set during next month’s U.S. Open, which will be held at the North Course at Los Angeles Country Club.

Chamblee did not shy away from delving into some intriguing details from Mickelson’s past as part of his rebuttal. The exchange between the two golf personalities added further fuel to the already heated debate surrounding LIV golf and its impact on the sport.

Phil is welcome to come on the Live From set at the US Open to discuss the merits of playing for scary MFers, as he called them, and the Billy Walters book that comes out August 22… but my guess he’s too soft to come on and debate. https://t.co/PJlE7MF9cg — Brandel Chamblee (@chambleebrandel) May 26, 2023

As the discussion continues, golf enthusiasts and analysts eagerly await any further developments and opinions from those involved. The clash between Chamblee and Mickelson has certainly brought additional attention to the debate and has generated buzz within the golf community. It’s a bit hard to imagine the Brooks Keopka could be left off of the Ryder keep team simply because he’d help win, but the fact remains that OGWR points play a factor. And a league that plays 54-holes twice a month really shouldn’t be earning many points.