Philadelphia Eagles vs Detroit Lions Same Game Parlay Picks: NFL Week 1 Predictions

The NFL season begins this week and one of the more intriguing matchups of week one includes the Philadelphia Eagles traveling to Detroit to take on the Lions.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Detroit Lions Same Game Parlay Picks

Best NFL Betting Sites 2022

Placing a Bet With Your Bovada Free Bets

See below as to how to place your bets once you have signed up.

Sign up to Bovada

Go to the Bovada ‘Sports’ section.

Click on football and ‘NFL’ to bring up the markets.

Load up your bet and stake your chosen amount.

Lions vs Eagles Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Eagles Money Line @ -200 with Bovada

This is a game that many people are going to be paying attention to on Sunday. These are two teams that are on the rise, although the Eagles are in a much better position entering the season to make a playoff run. It doesn’t take much to go on the rise if you are the Lions after a three-win season in 2021. For the first pick in the parlay we are going with the Eagles to win this one outright. While we will get into why this is going to be a close game, the Eagles just have too much offense for a young Lions team to handle. Jalen Hurts is entering a season with high expectations, and they added A.J. Brown to go along with DeVonta Smith to give hurts another weapon. A lot of people are going with the Lions to win this one outright, but it is pretty clear to me that the Eagles have what it takes to win this one on the moneyline.

Lions vs Eagles Same Game Parlay Pick 2: DeAndre Swift Over 50.5 rushing yards @ -117 with Bovada

Swift averaged 47.5 rushing yards per game last year, and that was with an offensive line that is nowhere near as good as the one he is going to be running behind this year. The Lions offensive line is one that has been talked about the entire preseason. They bring in one of the most talented and experienced lines in all of football, and DeAndre Swift is going to have some big games this season. If you look at the stats last season, Swift only hit the over for this prop three times, but once again we can’t look at last season when it comes to what is going to happen on Sunday.

Lions vs Eagles Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Lions to cover +4.0 spread @ -110 with Bovada

The Eagles gave up 220.9 passing yards per game last season and 107.9 rushing yards per game on defense. The Lions were pretty similar in defensive terms, giving up 211.6 passing yards and 110.9 rushing yards per game. This game is going to come down to the fight in the trenches. Both teams are going to be trying to establish the run and the Lions have the edge with their offensive line. I still think that the Eagles can pull this one out in the grand scheme of things, but it is going to be closer than the four-point spread. I think this comes down to a field goal or less and could even come down to one of the last plays of the game. The Lions come close to pulling out the win, but eventually fall just short, covering the spread.

Eagles vs Lions Odds