Philadelphia Eagles vs Minnesota Vikings Live Stream: How To Watch NFL Online For Free

Philadelphia Eagles Odds, Picks, Promo Codes, News & Rumors
In the second game of Monday Night Football, we take a look at how to live stream the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings, including live streams in the UK, Canada and Australia.

Eagles vs Vikings Live Stream For Free

  1. Sign up to Jazz Sports by clicking here
  2. Create an account by filling in your details
  3. Make a deposit into your account and watch the Eagles vs Vikings live stream online

Best Live Streaming Bookmaker & NFL Free Bet Offer For Eagles vs Vikings

Eagles vs Vikings Live Stream In The UK

UK NFL fans can also catch all of the action as the Philadelphia Eagles host the Minnesota Vikings in week 2 of the NFL.

American football fans can catch all the action live via the NFL Network for FREE.

If you reside in the UK and are a Sky Sports subscriber, you can also catch the action in the early hours of Tuesday morning on Sky Sports Main Event.

The game starts at 01.30 am BST.

Eagles vs Vikings Live Stream In Canada

In Canada, you can catch the action live on  Jazz Sports. Their live stream service is available to to watch in both the USA and Canada.

Canadian NFL fans can also catch all of the action from the Lincoln Field Stadium via the streaming giants – DAZN.

If you are a Canadian resident and subscribe to DAZN, you will be able to tune in to watch this Week 2 game between the Eagles and the Vikings.

Eagles vs Vikings Live Stream In Australia

If you are a fan of American football but live in Australia, don’t worry, you can catch all of the action as the Philadelphia Eagles, fresh off a win in their opener, host the Minnesota Vikings in week 2 of Monday Night Football.

Football fans from Australia will find the Bills vs Titans live stream on ESPN, via either Kayo Sports or Foxtel.

The game kicks-off at 8.30 am AWST.

NFL Odds For Week 2 | Eagles vs Vikings Odds

The Philadelphia Eagles start this game as slight favorites when they host the Minnesota Vikings. That is probably fair considering how close these two sides are together in this one. Both teams are coming into this game on the back of a win in their respective season openers. The Eagles won a high-scoring thriller 38-35 against the Detroit Lions while the Vikings cruised past the hapless Green Bay Packers 23-7 quite easily by the final whistle.

