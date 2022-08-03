Phillies trade former #1 pick of 2016 MLB Draft

The Philadelphia Phillies have finally seen enough out of Mickey Moniak as they’ve decided to trade him to the Los Angeles Angels in return for right-handed pitcher Noah Syndergaard. Syndergaard has found some success for parts throughout his career, but has also struggled at times as well.

He was throwing well for the Los Angeles Angels as he had a 3.83 ERA and a 3.60 FIP.

Moniak hasn’t found much success in his Major League career. Considering that he was the number 1 pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, the Phillies were certainly hoping that he was going to be better for them.

Phillies Trade Former First Round Pick To Angels

NBC Sports had the following to say on Moniak,

“Moniak, the first overall pick for the Phillies in 2016, will try to find his footing out west. He had just 105 plate appearances over three seasons in the majors, missing out on his best opportunity early this season when he was hit by a pitch and broke his hand on the final day of spring training. Moniak had hit his way onto the roster in camp and would have been in the opening day lineup in center field if not for the injury.”

It’s going to be interesting to see how Philadelphia does throughout the rest of the season. They’re currently primed to make the playoffs via the Wild Card and once that happens, anything can truly come for them. Once they get Bryce Harper back and their pitching can possibly get going, this Phillies team could get scary. They need guys like Nick Castellanos to get hot and if that happens, Philadelphia could be a very good team.

There are certainly some areas that they’re going to need to improve on during the offseason, but the trade deadline was a decent one for Philadelphia and they might be able to get something going this year.