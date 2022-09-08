Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals Same Game Parlay Picks: NFL Week 1 Predictions

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals Same Game Parlay Picks
- Mitch Trubisky under 1.5 passing touchdowns @ -186 with Bovada
- Najee Harris over 62.5 rushing yards @ -114 with Bovada
- Cincinnati Bengals Moneyline @ -280 with Bovada
Steelers vs Bengals Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Mitch Trubisky under 1.5 passing touchdowns @ -186 with BovadaPersonally, I believe that Kenny Pickett should be out there as the starting quarterback for the Steelers to open up the season. You went out and drafted Pickett to be your next starting quarterback and he played well enough in the preseason for him to earn that job. Trubisky has proved over and over that he is not the guy you want out there leading the team at quarterback. With the first pick of this parlay I am taking Trubisky to not throw over one touchdown in the opener. You have Najee Harris in the backfield and he is going to be tasked with running near the goal line and he is also just a much better option. Trubisky is also just not the guy to throw two touchdowns with the offensive line he is standing behind. They have glaring questions on the offensive line and that is going to force Trubisky to make throws he probably shouldn’t be throwing.
Steelers vs Bengals Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Najee Harris over 62.5 rushing yards @ -114 with BovadaNajee Harris is that guy. He is the guy that you want in the backfield each snap if it was possible. I think it is a safe bet to take Harris to run for over 62 yards in this game. Especially if Trubisky is struggling, you are going to want Harris on your team. The only questions that I have with Harris is of course the offensive line. There are also questions at the receiver position as well for the Steelers to make Harris the primary weapon on offensse.
Chosen 1. pic.twitter.com/calWpn7etS— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 8, 2022
Steelers vs Bengals Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Cincinnati Bengals Moneyline @ -280 with BovadaWhile the matchups between these two teams will be much closer this season because of changes that the Steelers made in the offseason, the Bengals are still the superior team and they will take this game on Sunday. The Bengals fixed their offensive line issues, and they also have receivers with experience and talent that the Steelers just don’t have. Joe Burrow is back under center and ready to continue to prove to doubters that he is an elite quarterback. To finish out this parlay, take the Bengals to win outright on the Moneyline.
Steelers vs Bengals Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+230
|Cincinnati Bengals
|-280