PNC Championship 2023 Format, Field, & Teams

The 26th PNC Championship is set to begin on December 16-17th at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. It’s one of the few annual tournaments where golf fans get to see Charlie Woods in action. Tiger Woods will team up with his 14-year-old son, as the father-son duo highlights the 20-team field that features Major Championship and Players Championship winners.

The PNC Championship is the only tournament that requires players to team up with a family member. There are some big names competing in the event, including Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Nelly Korda, Vijay Singh, and more.

Team Singh rallied to win the PNC Championship in 2022 over Team Thomas and Team Daly.

PNC Championship TV Schedule

This year, the PNC Championship is set to start at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 15 while Sunday’s tee times begin at 11:30 a.m. ET on Dec. 16. TV coverage will be provided by NBC, Peacock, and the Golf Channel.

Check out the chart below for the official PNC Championship TV schedule.

Date Time Network Format Friday, December 15 12 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. GC/ Peacock PNC Championship, Pro-Am Saturday, December 16 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Peacock PNC Championship, Round 1 2:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. NBC/ Peacock PNC Championship, Round 1 Sunday, December 17 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Peacock PNC Championship, Round 2 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. GC/ Peacock PNC Championship, Round 2 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. NBC/ Peacock PNC Championship, Round 2

PNC Championship 2023 Official Field

There will be a total of 40 players competing in the 2023 PNC Championship, which is made up of 20 teams. The 36-hole tournament will be a scramble format and will feature some of the biggest names in golf.

The list includes past PGA Tour Champions like Steve Stricker, who will tee off with his daughter Izzi. Tiger Woods will be competing alongside his son Charlie, who is emerging as a strong player in his own right. Meanwhile, 2022 champions Vijay and Qass Singh are back to defend their title in Orlando

While most players are bringing out their sons and daughters, a few players went in the other direction. Justin Thomas and Nelly Korda will be playing with their dad on the course, adding another winkle to the tournament.

Check out the official field at the 2023 PNC Championship.

Professional Partner John Daly John Daly II (son) Bernhard Langer Jason Langer (son) David Duval Brady Duval (son) Vijay Singh Qass Singh (son) Stewart Cink Reagan Cink (son) Justin Thomas Mike Thomas (dad) Nelly Korda Petr Korda (dad) Annika Sorenstam Will McGee (son) Nick Faldo Matthew Faldo (son) Matt Kuchar Cameron Kuchar (son) Tom Lehman Sean Lehman (son) Lee Trevino Daniel Trevino (son) Justin Leonard Luke Leonard (son) Mark O’Meara Shaun O’Meara (son) Jim Furyk Tanner Furyk (son) Padraig Harrington Ciaran Harrington (son) Nick Price Greg Price (son) Retief Goosen Leo Goosen (son) Steve Stricker Izzi Stricker (daughter) Tiger Woods Charlie Woods (son)

PNC Championship 2023 Format

The PNC Championship officially tees off on Friday morning with the Pro-Am, where amateurs are invited to compete. The main event will take place on Saturday and Sunday in a 36-hole tournament.

The format will be scrambled for both rounds, meaning each player hits a tee shot and the pair will have to select the better shot among the two. From there, players will hit the ball from that spot and select the better shot until the ball is holed.