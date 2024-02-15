Kawhi Leonard recently suffered a left abductor strain. Despite this, he still finished the game. However, his status for the All-Star Game in Indianapolis is uncertain. The Los Angeles Clippers superstar still plans to attend the All-Star festivities at the very least. Still, there are a few notable players who were snubbed from this year’s All-Star selection who could suitable replacements for Kawhi Leonard if he does sit out the game. Especially in the Western Conference.

Kawhi Leonard Uncertain to Play in All-Star Game

De’Aaron Fox

De’Aaron Fox is one of the most clutch and most effective scorers in the league. He and Domantas Sabonis are leading the Sacramento Kings to another solid campaign. On the year, the speedy and crafty point guard is averaging 26.8 points, 4.1 total rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game to go along with a true shooting percentage of 56.8 percent. It is tough to make the All-Star Game in the Western Conference which is filled with elite guards. However, it is still troubling that Fox did not make his second All-Star Game considering he has been the best player on a team that has spent most of the year in the top-five of the standings.

Domantas Sabonis

Sticking with the Sacramento Kings, their second star, Domantas Sabonis was also a major snub. He leads the league in triple-doubles and has formed one of the more fearsome duos in the league with De’Aaron Fox. Their two-man game is extremely reminiscent of Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic with the Denver Nuggets. Not to mention, Sabonis is one of the most efficient stars in the league putting up numbers of 20.1 points, 13.2 total rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game coupled with a player efficiency rating of 23.5. Needless to say, Domantas Sabonis would be a solid choice to replace Kawhi Leonard if the Clippers star opts to sit out this weekend.

Alperen Sengun

Alperen Sengun is one the up-and-coming centers in the NBA. He has drawn many comparisons to Nikola Jokic due to his passing and terrific offensive production and has become a main staple of the Houston Rockets’ future. Sengun is having a career year with totals of 21.2 points, 1.1 steals, 9.1 total rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game. Not to mention, he is also averaging a true shooting percentage of 59.1 percent and an offensive rating of 119. While Fox and Sabonis would be the likely choices to replace Kawhi Leonard if it comes to that point, Alperen Sengun is also a dark-horse All-Star candidate.