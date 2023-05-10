Preakness 2023: Date, Time, Location, TV Schedule & Live Stream

The second leg of the Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes takes place at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland on May 20, 2023. The Preakness post time will begin at approximately 6:50 pm ET while post positions will be drawn on Wednesday, May 17. Find out everything you need to know about the 2023 Preakness Stakes, including the date, time, location, TV schedule, live stream, and more.

The 2023 Preakness Stakes will be live from Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, May 20, as Kentucky Derby winner Mage continues his chase for the elusive Triple Crown.

Last year, Rich Strike elected to skip the Preakness, robbing horse racing fans of a potential Triple Crown chase.

That won’t be the case in 2023.

Mage is expected to run at Pimlico Race Course after coming off of the pace to edge Two Phil’s in the Kentucky Derby. On the other hand, Forte, the morning line favorite at Churchill Downs, will miss the race after being placed on the veterinarian’s list. Runner-up Two Phil’s will also skip the race, giving Mage a legitimate chance to win the second leg of the Triple Crown.

Read on to learn more about the 2023 Preakness Stakes.

2023 Preakness Stakes Date, Time, Location & TV Schedule

🏇 Triple Crown Race: Preakness Stakes 2023

Preakness Stakes 2023 📅 Date: Saturday, May 20, 2022

Saturday, May 20, 2022 🕙 Time : 6:50 pm ET

: 6:50 pm ET 🏟 Location : Pimlico Race Course | Baltimore, Maryland

: Pimlico Race Course | Baltimore, Maryland 📺 TV Channel : NBC

: NBC 🎲 Preakness 2023 Odds: Mage +300 | First Mission +400 | Blazing Sevens +1200

How To Watch Preakness 2023

The 2023 Preakness will be televised on NBC.

NBC and CNBC will begin six hours of TV coverage at 1:30 pm ET. CNBC will carry the first three hours of coverage until 4:30 om ET when coverage will switch over to NBC until 7:30 pm ET.

Horse racing fans can also live stream the 2023 Preakness Stakes on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports App, and Peacock.

NBC will also air the 98th Black-Eyed Susan on Friday, May 19 from 4:30 p.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Mage Expected To Be Morning Line Favorite at Preakness Stakes

After a successful practice run at Churchill Downs on Tuesday, Mage is reportedly feeling good, which bodes well for his chances of being entered in the Preakness Stakes.

According to the top online sportsbooks, Mage would be among the favorites to win the race if he enters. Kentucky Derby contenders Forte and Two Phil’s will not be running in the second leg of the Triple Crown, which could open up the door for Mage to steal the show once again.

Among the top contenders, Bob Baffert-trained horse First Mission is expected to run at Pimlico Race Course. He could be joined by Kentucky Derby scratch Practical Move. Other potential runners include Instant Coffee, Arabian Lion, and Blazing Sevens.

Preakness Stakes Betting Guides 2023