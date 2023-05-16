Horse Racing

Preakness 2023 Field: Only 8 Horses In Lineup at Pimlico Race Course

Gia Nguyen
The 2023 Preakness Stakes will kick off the second jewel of the Triple Crown on Saturday, May 20, 2023. Aside from Kentucky Derby winner Mage, there will be seven new shooters at Pimlico Race Course, including a few horses that opted out of Churchill Downs to focus on this race. Find out more about all eight horses in the Preakness 2023 field below.

The Preakness Stakes will hold more significance in 2023 with Mage set to run for the second jewel of the Triple Crown.

Last year, Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike opted not to race at Pimlico Race Course, much to the dismay of horse racing fans around the country.

In 2023, Mage will enter the Preakness Stakes as the morning line favorite with +130 odds to win on Saturday. First Mission (+250), National Treasure (+575), and Blazing Sevens (+750) are among the other top contenders following Monday’s post position draw.

Here are the eight horses in the Preakness 2023 field, along with their odds of winning the race.

Preakness Stakes Field Preakness 2023 Odds Play
Mage +130 BetOnline logo
First Mission +350 BetOnline logo
National Treasure +575 BetOnline logo
Blazing Sevens +750 BetOnline logo
Red Route One +1400 BetOnline logo
Perform +2000 BetOnline logo
CoffeeWithChris
 +2500 BetOnline logo
Chase The Chaos
 +5000 BetOnline logo

Bob Baffert Makes Triple Crown Return At Preakness Stakes

After being suspended for the 2023 Kentucky Derby, legendary trainer Bob Baffert will return to the Triple Crown at Pimlico Race Course. Baffert was also barred from the 2022 Preakness after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit died after testing positive for an illegal substance.

Baffert will have a horse running in Baltimore, Maryland with National Treasure, who is expected to be among the top contenders at the 2023 Preakness.

Purchased for $500,000, National Treasure finished fourth at the Santa Anita Derby and has a strong pedigree that should put him in contention for the winner’s circle at Pimlico Race Course. He will have John Velazquez at the irons. Velazquez nearly won the 136th Preakness in come-from-behind fashion while riding Animal Kingdom.

Can First Mission Pull Off The Upset?

Mage might be the overwhelming favorite at the Preakness Stakes, but he isn’t the only horse with a legitimate chance to win the race.

Brad Cox trainee First Mission is also expected to be among the top contenders in Saturday’s race.

First Mission will be guided by jockey Luis Saez, who has over 3,000 career wins, including a victory with Essential Quality in the 2021 Belmont Stakes.

Saez has had a meteoric rise in the horse racing industry and he has some experience at Pimlico Race Course, where he won the Pimlico Special (G3) in 2022. First Mission has performed well in three career races, earning two first-place finishes and a second-place finish to go along with a top Equibase Speed Figure of 103.

Horse Racing
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
