Horse Racing

Preakness 2023: How Long Is The Track At Pimlico Race Course?

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Fans at the Preakness wait for race.

The second leg of the race for the Triple Crown continues Saturday, May 20, in the 2023 Preakness Stakes at the Pimlico Race Course. This year’s race marks the 148th running of the Preakness. Where does the Preakness take place, and how long is the track? Below, find information about the Preakness Stakes track at the Pimlico Race Course.

Preakness 2023: How Long Is The Track At Pimlico Race Course?

The Preakness Stakes is run on a dirt track at the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. It’s a Grade I stakes race for three-year-old Thoroughbreds.

The Preakness is 1 3/16 miles, approximately 9.5 furlongs or 1.9 kilometers.

The Preakness Stakes is the shortest of the Triple Crown races. The Kentucky Derby is the second-shortest Triple Crown race at 1.23 miles, while the Belmont Stakes is the longest at 1.5 miles.

Preakness 2023 Favorite

After the post-draw, Kentucky Derby winner Mage (+130) is the current favorite on BetOnline. Mage entered the Kentucky Derby as a 15-1 underdog, but a late push on the final stretch propelled the colt to victory.

Mage will look to become the first horse since 2018’s Justify to win the Kentucky Derby and Preakness in the same year. Additionally, Justify went on to win Belmont and complete the Triple Crown.

First Mission (+300), National Treasure (+575), and Blazing Sevens (+750) will be Mage’s top challengers.

View the 2023 Preakness Stakes odds below courtesy of BetOnline.

Preakness Stakes Horse Preakness Stakes Odds Play
Mage +130 BetOnline logo
First Mission +300 BetOnline logo
National Treasure +575 BetOnline logo
Blazing Sevens +750 BetOnline logo
Red Route One +1400 BetOnline logo
Perform +2000 BetOnline logo
Coffeewithchris
 +2500 BetOnline logo
Chase The Chaos
 +5000 BetOnline logo
Topics  
Horse Racing
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To Horse Racing

Horse Racing
147 Preakness Stakes running.

Preakness 2023 Purse: Winner Set To Earn $900,000 Payout at Pimlico Race Course

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  54min
Horse Racing
When is the Preakness Stakes 2023 Post Position Draw?
When is the Preakness Stakes 2023 Post Position Draw?
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  6h
Horse Racing
Preakness InfieldFest: 6 Must-Try Foods At The Pimlico Race Course in 2023
Preakness InfieldFest: 6 Must-Try Foods At The Pimlico Race Course in 2023
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  12h
Horse Racing
Is Kentucky Derby Winner Mage Running In The 2023 Preakness Stakes?
Five fascinating facts about 2023 Kentucky Derby winner Mage
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 10 2023
Horse Racing
Is Kentucky Derby Winner Mage Running In The 2023 Preakness Stakes?
Is Kentucky Derby Winner Mage Running In The 2023 Preakness Stakes?
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  May 10 2023
Horse Racing
Preakness 2023: Date, Time, Location, TV Schedule & Live Stream
Preakness 2023: Date, Time, Location, TV Schedule & Live Stream
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  May 9 2023
Horse Racing
mage claims kentucky derby (1)
Uni-MAGE-inable: Twitter Reacts To Underdog Claiming Drama-Filled Kentucky Derby At Churchill Downs
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 6 2023
More News
Arrow to top