The second leg of the race for the Triple Crown continues Saturday, May 20, in the 2023 Preakness Stakes at the Pimlico Race Course. This year’s race marks the 148th running of the Preakness. Where does the Preakness take place, and how long is the track? Below, find information about the Preakness Stakes track at the Pimlico Race Course.

Preakness 2023: How Long Is The Track At Pimlico Race Course?

The Preakness Stakes is run on a dirt track at the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. It’s a Grade I stakes race for three-year-old Thoroughbreds.

The Preakness is 1 3/16 miles, approximately 9.5 furlongs or 1.9 kilometers.

The Preakness Stakes is the shortest of the Triple Crown races. The Kentucky Derby is the second-shortest Triple Crown race at 1.23 miles, while the Belmont Stakes is the longest at 1.5 miles.

Preakness 2023 Favorite

The post positions have been set for the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes!#Preakness148 pic.twitter.com/3xmWjJZR1g — Preakness Stakes (@PreaknessStakes) May 15, 2023

After the post-draw, Kentucky Derby winner Mage (+130) is the current favorite on BetOnline. Mage entered the Kentucky Derby as a 15-1 underdog, but a late push on the final stretch propelled the colt to victory.

Mage will look to become the first horse since 2018’s Justify to win the Kentucky Derby and Preakness in the same year. Additionally, Justify went on to win Belmont and complete the Triple Crown.

First Mission (+300), National Treasure (+575), and Blazing Sevens (+750) will be Mage’s top challengers.

View the 2023 Preakness Stakes odds below courtesy of BetOnline.

Preakness Stakes Horse Preakness Stakes Odds Play Mage +130 First Mission +300 National Treasure +575 Blazing Sevens +750 Red Route One +1400 Perform +2000 Coffeewithchris +2500 Chase The Chaos +5000