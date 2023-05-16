The Preakness 2023 post position draw took place on Monday and the odds have shifted at the top online racebooks. Mage owns the best odds to win the 2023 Preakness at +130, followed by First Mission (+250), National Treasure (+575), and Blazing Sevens (+750). Find the 2023 Preakness odds for all eight horses in the lineup at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.

After winning the Kentucky Derby, Mage will attempt to write its name in horse racing history with another historic victory at the Preakness Stakes.

At +130 odds, Mage has emerged as the odds-on favorite against a small field of eight horses at the 2023 Preakness. The only runner from Churchill Downs in the field, Mage will be joined by seven new entries at Pimlico Race Course.

First Mission (+250), National Treasure (+575), and Blazing Sevens (+750) are expected to be among the top contenders to ride into the winner’s circle.

Check out the complete Preakness 2023 odds below.

Preakness Stakes Field Preakness 2023 Odds Play Mage +130 First Mission +350 National Treasure +575 Blazing Sevens +750 Red Route One +1400 Perform +2000 CoffeeWithChris +2500 Chase The Chaos +5000

Preakness 2023 Early Favorites: Mage (+130) & First Mission (+250)

The 2023 Preakness is expected to be a two-horse race, according to the oddsmakers.

Mage will enter Pimlico Race Course as the odds-on favorite to win the Preakness Stakes with +130 odds. The colt will be followed closely by Brad Cox-trained First Mission, who has won two of his three career races.

Trained by Gustavo Delgado Sr., Mage captured the hearts of horse racing fans across the country with its come-from-behind victory at the 2023 Kentucky Derby. Mage showed steady improvement in its three races leading up to the Derby, but saved its best race for Churchill Downs, where it posted a career-best 104 Equibase Speed Figure.

First Mission has the pedigree of a champion. His sire, Street Sense, finished first in the Kentucky Derby in 2007 and second in the Preakness Stakes. Like Mage, First Mission has also flashed a combination of improvement and untapped potential during his young career. In three starts, he has two wins and has improved on his Equibase Speed Figure in each race, posting a career-best 103 at the Stonestreet Lexington Stakes (Gr. 3) at Keeneland.

Preakness 2023 Winners by Post Position

There will only be eight horses in the lineup at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday, which could complicate matters for Preakness bettors. All eight gates have produced at least 10 winners at the Preakness Stakes.

Gate No. 6 has produced the most winners with 16, followed by Gates No. 4 and No. 7, which have produced 14 winners apiece. In 2023, Perform (+2000) will be running out of post No. 6 while CoffeewithChris (+2500) will come out of post No. 4 and Blazing Sevens (+750) will be racing out of Gate No. 7

Morning line favorite and Kentucky Derby winner Mage drew post No. 3, which has produced 12 Preakness winners. Meanwhile, First Mission, the next horst on the odds board, will race out of Gate No. 8, which has produced the fewest winners (10) of any of the eight posts occupied in Saturday’s race.

Check out the Preakness 2023 winners by post position below.

Post Position Preakness Winners 1 12 2 12 3 12 4 14 5 13 6 16 7 14 8 10

