Horse Racing

Preakness 2023: Mage, First Mission Are Early Favorites After Post Position Draw

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Preakness 2023: Mage, First Mission Are Early Favorites After Post Position Draw

The Preakness 2023 post position draw took place on Monday and the odds have shifted at the top online racebooks. Mage owns the best odds to win the 2023 Preakness at +130, followed by First Mission (+250), National Treasure (+575), and Blazing Sevens (+750). Find the 2023 Preakness odds for all eight horses in the lineup at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.

After winning the Kentucky Derby, Mage will attempt to write its name in horse racing history with another historic victory at the Preakness Stakes.

At +130 odds, Mage has emerged as the odds-on favorite against a small field of eight horses at the 2023 Preakness. The only runner from Churchill Downs in the field, Mage will be joined by seven new entries at Pimlico Race Course.

First Mission (+250), National Treasure (+575), and Blazing Sevens (+750) are expected to be among the top contenders to ride into the winner’s circle.

Check out the complete Preakness 2023 odds below.

Preakness Stakes Field Preakness 2023 Odds Play
Mage +130 BetOnline logo
First Mission +350 BetOnline logo
National Treasure +575 BetOnline logo
Blazing Sevens +750 BetOnline logo
Red Route One +1400 BetOnline logo
Perform +2000 BetOnline logo
CoffeeWithChris
 +2500 BetOnline logo
Chase The Chaos
 +5000 BetOnline logo

Preakness 2023 Early Favorites: Mage (+130) & First Mission (+250)

The 2023 Preakness is expected to be a two-horse race, according to the oddsmakers.

Mage will enter Pimlico Race Course as the odds-on favorite to win the Preakness Stakes with +130 odds. The colt will be followed closely by Brad Cox-trained First Mission, who has won two of his three career races.

Trained by Gustavo Delgado Sr., Mage captured the hearts of horse racing fans across the country with its come-from-behind victory at the 2023 Kentucky Derby. Mage showed steady improvement in its three races leading up to the Derby, but saved its best race for Churchill Downs, where it posted a career-best 104 Equibase Speed Figure.

First Mission has the pedigree of a champion. His sire, Street Sense, finished first in the Kentucky Derby in 2007 and second in the Preakness Stakes. Like Mage, First Mission has also flashed a combination of improvement and untapped potential during his young career. In three starts, he has two wins and has improved on his Equibase Speed Figure in each race, posting a career-best 103 at the Stonestreet Lexington Stakes (Gr. 3) at Keeneland.

Preakness 2023 Winners by Post Position

There will only be eight horses in the lineup at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday, which could complicate matters for Preakness bettors. All eight gates have produced at least 10 winners at the Preakness Stakes.

Gate No. 6 has produced the most winners with 16, followed by Gates No. 4 and No. 7, which have produced 14 winners apiece. In 2023, Perform (+2000) will be running out of post No. 6 while CoffeewithChris (+2500) will come out of post No. 4 and Blazing Sevens (+750) will be racing out of Gate No. 7

Morning line favorite and Kentucky Derby winner Mage drew post No. 3, which has produced 12 Preakness winners. Meanwhile, First Mission, the next horst on the odds board, will race out of Gate No. 8, which has produced the fewest winners (10) of any of the eight posts occupied in Saturday’s race.

Check out the Preakness 2023 winners by post position below.

Post Position Preakness Winners
1 12
2 12
3 12
4 14
5 13
6 16
7 14
8 10

Preakness Stakes Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Horse Racing
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Horse Racing

Horse Racing
Black Eyed Susan Stakes 2023 Odds- Faiza, Merlazza Are Early Favorites

Black Eyed Susan Stakes 2023 Odds: Faiza, Merlazza Are Early Favorites

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  7s
Horse Racing
Preakness 2023 Field: Only 8 Horses In Lineup at Pimlico Race Course
Preakness 2023 Field: Only 8 Horses In Lineup at Pimlico Race Course
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  16min
Horse Racing
PGA Championship 2023 Odds, Predictions, Betting Tips & Expert Golf Picks
PGA Championship 2023 Odds, Predictions, Betting Tips & Expert Golf Picks
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  22min
Horse Racing
magekentuckyderby
Preakness 2023: Mage’s Odds of Winning Increase By 10% After Post Position Draw
Author image David Evans  •  27min
Horse Racing
preakness
Preakness 2023: Horses, Odds, Post Positions, & Lineup
Author image David Evans  •  5min
Horse Racing
Fans at the Preakness wait for race.
Preakness 2023: How Long Is The Track At Pimlico Race Course?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  1h
Horse Racing
147 Preakness Stakes running.
Preakness 2023 Purse: Winner Set To Earn $900,000 Payout at Pimlico Race Course
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  4h
More News
Arrow to top