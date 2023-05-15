Horse Racing

Preakness 2023 Purse: Winner Set To Earn $900,000 Payout at Pimlico Race Course

Dan Girolamo
147 Preakness Stakes running.

The 2023 Preakness Stakes is set for Saturday, May 20, at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. For the 148th running, the purse is valued at $1.5 million. How much will the winning horse make on Saturday? Below, learn about the purse for the 2023 Preakness Stakes and how much money the winning horse earns.

Preakness Stakes Purse 2023

For the 10th straight year, the Preakness Stakes Purse is set at $1.5 million. This purse is half of the Kentucky Derby’s purse ($3 million) and equal to the purse of the Belmont Stakes ($1.5 million).

How Much Money Does The Preakness Stakes Winner Earn?

The winner of the 2023 Preakness Stakes is in line for a huge haul with a payout of $900,000. That means 60% of the purse will be awarded to the winner.

The winning jockey typically makes 10%, which comes to approximately $90,000.

Preakness Stakes 2023 Purse Payout

With only a maximum of 14 horses in the field, more than one-third of the horses will earn payouts from the race.

First place is $900,000, but second place earns a respectable $300,000, with third place earning $165,000.

Check out the Preakness Stakes 2023 purse payouts below.

Place Prize Money
1 $900,000
2 $300,000
3 $165,000
4 $90,000
5 $45,000

Preakness Stakes Purse Compared To Other Triple Crown Races

The Preakness has the same purse amount as the Belmont with $1.5 million. The Kentucky Derby is double that number with a purse of $3 million.

Check out the chart for the Triple Crown purses this year.

Race Date Purse
Kentucky Derby May 6, 2023 $3 million
Preakness Stakes May 20, 2023 $1.5 million
Belmont Stakes June 10, 2023 $1.5 million

Preakness Stakes Betting Guides 2023

Horse Racing
Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
