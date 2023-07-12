Predators sign left winger Denis Gurianov

The Nashville Predators have signed left winger Denis Gurianov according to Rogers Sportsnet on Tuesday. The terms of the deal are for one year and worth $850,000.

The Predators will be Gurianov’s third National Hockey League team as he previously played with the Dallas Stars and Montreal Canadiens.

In 2022-23, the native of Togliatti, Russia actually split his time with the Stars and Canadiens. In 63 games, he had seven goals and 10 assists for 17 points. Gurianov was a -9 with 10 penalty minutes, three power-play points, 116 shots on goal, 27 blocked shots, 43 hits, 16 takeaways and 34 giveaways.

During 280 NHL regular season games, Gurianov has 51 goals and 60 assists for 111 points. He is a -6 with 60 penalty minutes, 31 power-play points, 545 shots on goal, one faceoff win, 101 blocked shots, 260 hits, 74 takeaways and 139 giveaways. Ironically, Gurianov’s lone faceoff win came against the Nashville Predators on February 2, 2019. It was in a 3-1 Stars win at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on February 2, 2019.

Gurianov also had a memorable run with the Stars during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs in the Edmonton bubble. During 27 games, he had nine goals and eight assists for 17 points, as the Stars reached the Stanley Cup Finals before losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games.

In game six of the first round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs on August 20, 2020, Gurianov actually scored four goals in a 7-3 Dallas win over the Calgary Flames to close out the series. He is one of two Stars players to score four goals in a playoff game. The other is Joe Pavelski of Plover, Wisconsin in 2023. However, Pavelski scored his four playoff goals in one game in a 5-4 loss to the Seattle Kraken.

Gurianov also scored a Stanley Cup Playoff overtime winner in 2020. It came one the power-play from John Klingberg of Gothenburg, Sweden and Roope Hintz of Tampere, Finland at 3:36 of the extra period in game five of the 2020 Western Conference Finals in a 3-2 Dallas win over the Vegas Golden Knights on September 14, 2020.