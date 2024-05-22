NHL News and Rumors

Predators trade defenseman Ryan McDonagh to the Lightning

Jeremy Freeborn
The Nashville Predators have traded defenseman Ryan McDonagh of St. Paul, Minnesota to the Tampa Bay Lightning for a seventh round draft pick in the 2024 National Hockey League Draft and a second round draft pick in the 2025 National Hockey League Entry Draft. This will be the second time in McDonagh’s career he has played for the Lightning. He was previously with them from 2018 to 2022. In addition to playing for Tampa Bay, he has played eight seasons with the New York Rangers from 2010 to 2018, and the last two seasons with the Predators.

Career Statistics with the Lightning

McDonagh played 267 games with the Lightning and had 20 goals and 79 assists for 99 points. He was a +74 with 83 penalty minutes, one game-winning goal, four power-play points, five shorthanded points, 370 shots on goal, 529 blocked shots, 317 hits, 113 takeaways, and 148 giveaways. McDonagh’s game-winning goal came on March 2, 2019 in a 5-1 Lightning win over the Ottawa Senators. McDonagh scored from defenseman Erik Cernak of Kosice, Slovakia and right winger Nikita Kucherov at 8:51 of the first period, and put the Lightning up 2-0 at the time.

Two-Time Stanley Cup champion

McDonagh was part of the Lightning teams that won the 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cups. In 2020, the Lightning beat the Dallas Stars in six games, and in 2021, the Lightning beat the Montreal Canadiens in five games. When the Lightning won the 2021 Stanley Cup, McDonagh led all NHL players in the playoffs with a +18.

McDonagh with the Predators in 2023-24

McDonagh had three goals and 29 assists for 32 points with the Predators this past season. He was a +19 with 31 penalty minutes, four power-play points, one game-winning goal, 91 shots on goal, 139 blocked shots, 38 hits, 35 takeaways, and 56 giveaways. McDonagh’s game-winning goal this past season came in a 5-4 Predators win over the Arizona Coyotes. He scored from Thomas Novak of St. Paul and Gustav Nyquist of Halmstad, Sweden at 1:36 of the first overtime period.

Topics  
Nashville Predators NHL News and Rumors Tampa Bay Lightning
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
