We now know the eight teams left at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. On Tuesday, the last two round of 16 matches were played. Colombia beat Jamaica 1-0 and France beat Morocco 4-0.

Who scored for Colombia?

The lone Colombian goal scorer was midfielder Catalina Usme of Rionegro in the 51st minute. For Usme, it was her 46th international goal for Colombia and second goal at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. She previously scored the game-winning goal for Colombia in a 2-0 Colombia win over South Korea on July 24 in Group H action.

Usme previously scored at the 2015 Women’s World Cup in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. She scored Colombia’s second goal in an impressive 2-0 win over France. Usme also scored both of Colombia’s goals in a 2-2 Colombia draw against the United States at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Outstanding pass to Usme

Usme is not the only Colombian player who deserves credit for the win against Jamaica. Defender Ana Guzman of Mistrato quite possibly had the best pass in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup to date. Her pass to Usme was long and completely accurate. With the win, Colombia will next play England.

France dominates Morocco

France reached the quarterfinals against Australia with a complete 4-0 win over Morocco. Forward Kadidiatou Diani of Ivry-sur-Seine scored in the 15th minute, midfielder Kenza Dali of Sainte-Colombe scored in the 20th minute, and forward Eugenie Le Sommer scored in the 23rd and 70th minutes. For Diani, that was her 26th international goal for France, and fourth of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. She previously scored a hat trick in a 6-3 win over Panama on August 2. For Dali, it was her 12th international goal for France.

Le Sommer now has three goals at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Her first goal was on July 29 in a 2-1 France win over Brazil.

Le Sommer meanwhile now has 92 international goals for France, the most all-time in women’s soccer action. Her first three significant goals came at the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Canada. Le Sommer scored in a 1-0 France win over England in Moncton, and then twice in a 5-0 France win over Mexico in Ottawa. Then a year later at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. Le Sommer scored twice as she scored in a 4-0 France win over Colombia and in a 3-0 France win over New Zealand. At the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France, Le Sommer also scored twice as she scored in a 4-0 France win over South Korea and a 2-1 France win over Norway.

France will now play Australia in the quarterfinals. The other two quarterfinal games have Spain versus the Netherlands and Japan versus Sweden.