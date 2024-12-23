College Football News and Rumors

Quarterfinals set for the first ever 12-team College Football Playoff

Jeremy Freeborn
After three playoff games on Saturday, we now know the eight teams left in the 2024 College Football Playoff with the second round starting New York’s Eve. The winners on December 22 were Penn State, the University of Texas and Ohio State University. In the Fiesta Bowl in Tempe, Arizona on New Year’s Eve, the Boise State University Broncos are facing Penn State University Nittany Lions. In the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Louisiana on New Year’s Day, the University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish are facing the University of Georgia Bulldogs. In the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on New Year’s Day, the Ohio State University Buckeyes are facing the University of Oregon Ducks. In the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Day, Arizona State University Sun Devils are facing the University of Texas Longhorns from Atlanta, Georgia.

Penn State

On Saturday, the Nittany Lions trounced the Southern Methodist University Mustangs 38-10 from Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. The major victory for the Nittany Lions win was the fact that the defense provided offense in the first half. Linebacker Dominic DeLuca of West Pittston, Pennsylvania had a 23-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter to open the scoring, and then linebacker Tony Rojas of Fairfax, Virginia had a 59-yard interception return in the second quarter to put Penn State up 14-0.

University of Texas

The Longhorns beat Clemson University 38-24. The Longhorns were led by running backs Jaydon Blue of Houston, Texas and Quintrevion Wisner of Glenn Heights, Texas. Blue had 14 rushes for 146 rushing yards, and Wisner had 15 rushes for 110 rushing yards. Blue and Wisner each scored two touchdowns, with Blue having 177 total yards as he added two catches for 31 receiving yards.

Ohio State University

The Buckeyes clobbered the University of Tennessee Volunteers 42-14. Ohio State was led by quarterback Will Howard of West Chester, Pennsylvania, and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith of Miami Gardens, Florida. Howard completed 24 of 29 passes for 311 passing yards with two touchdown passes, along with 37 rushing yards, while Smith had six catches for 103 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAA NCAAF Ohio State Buckeyes Penn State Texas Longhorns
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
