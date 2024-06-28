NHL News and Rumors

Quinn Hughes becomes first Canucks player to win Norris Trophy

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Quinn Hughes

Quinn Hughes of Orlando, Florida made Vancouver Canucks history on Thursday by becoming the first Canucks player ever to win the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s top defenseman. Hughes was one of two Canucks to win a major National Hockey League award. The other was Rick Tocchet of Scarborough, Ontario, who won the Jack Adams Award, which is presented to the NHL’s best coach.

Quinn Hughes in 2023-24

Hughes had 17 goals and 75 assists for 92 points in 82 games. The Canucks captain was also a +38 with 38 penalty minutes, 38 power-play points, two game-winning goals, 199 shots on goal, 55 blocked shots, 29 hits, 43 takeaways, and 52 giveaways.

Hughes’s first game-winning goal came on October 27, 2023 in a 5-0 Canucks home win over the St. Louis Blues. Hughes scored from Filip Hronek of Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic at 7:59 of the first period.

Hughes’s second game-winning goal came on November 15, 2023 in a 4-3 Canucks win over the New York Islanders. Hughes scored from J.T. Miller of East Palestine, Ohio and Brock Boeser of Burnsville, Minnesota in an all-American goal at 2:36 of the extra period.

Another American Award winner

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck of Commerce, Michigan won his second Vezina Trophy on Thursday as he previously won in 2020. This past season, Hellebuyck had a record of 37 wins, 19 regulation losses, and four losses in extra time. He had a goals against average of 2.39, save percentage of .921 and five shutouts.

Who won the other three awards?

It was a magical night for Colorado Avalanche centre Nathan MacKinnon of Halifax, Nova Scotia. The NHL shots on goal leader with 405, won the Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award. In 2023-24, MacKinnon had 51 goals and 89 assists for 140 points in 82 games, and was an impressive +35. What was not impressive was Connor Bedard’s -44. However, the rookie of the Chicago Blackhawks still managed to find a way to win the 2023-24 Calder Trophy this past season.

 

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors Vancouver Canucks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Minnesota Wild

Kings trade Carl Grundstrom to Sharks for Kyle Burroughs

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
NHL News and Rumors
Quinn Hughes
Quinn Hughes becomes first Canucks player to win Norris Trophy
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  3h
NHL News and Rumors
stanley cup mcdavid checked to ice (1)
NHL Roundup: BetOnline Sportsbook Favors Reigning Champion Panthers, Ken Holland-Less Oilers To Return To Stanley Cup Final
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  4h
NHL News and Rumors
connor mcdavid game 7 art (1)
Stanley Cup Game 7 TV Ratings: Florida Panthers-Edmonton Oilers’ Drama-Filled Matchup Attracts NHL’s Highest Viewership Since 2019
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jun 27 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_23134390_168396541_lowres-2
Canucks trade forwards Ilya Mikheyev and Sam Lafferty to Blackhawks
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 27 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_10051894_168396541_lowres-2
Former NHL left winger Sergei Berezin dies at age 52
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 27 2024
NHL News and Rumors
PDatsyuk
Pavel Datsyuk, Shea Weber and Jeremy Roenick inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 26 2024
More News
Arrow to top