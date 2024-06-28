Quinn Hughes becomes first Canucks player to win Norris Trophy

Quinn Hughes of Orlando, Florida made Vancouver Canucks history on Thursday by becoming the first Canucks player ever to win the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s top defenseman. Hughes was one of two Canucks to win a major National Hockey League award. The other was Rick Tocchet of Scarborough, Ontario, who won the Jack Adams Award, which is presented to the NHL’s best coach.

Quinn Hughes in 2023-24

Hughes had 17 goals and 75 assists for 92 points in 82 games. The Canucks captain was also a +38 with 38 penalty minutes, 38 power-play points, two game-winning goals, 199 shots on goal, 55 blocked shots, 29 hits, 43 takeaways, and 52 giveaways.

Hughes’s first game-winning goal came on October 27, 2023 in a 5-0 Canucks home win over the St. Louis Blues. Hughes scored from Filip Hronek of Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic at 7:59 of the first period.

Hughes’s second game-winning goal came on November 15, 2023 in a 4-3 Canucks win over the New York Islanders. Hughes scored from J.T. Miller of East Palestine, Ohio and Brock Boeser of Burnsville, Minnesota in an all-American goal at 2:36 of the extra period.

Another American Award winner

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck of Commerce, Michigan won his second Vezina Trophy on Thursday as he previously won in 2020. This past season, Hellebuyck had a record of 37 wins, 19 regulation losses, and four losses in extra time. He had a goals against average of 2.39, save percentage of .921 and five shutouts.

Who won the other three awards?

It was a magical night for Colorado Avalanche centre Nathan MacKinnon of Halifax, Nova Scotia. The NHL shots on goal leader with 405, won the Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award. In 2023-24, MacKinnon had 51 goals and 89 assists for 140 points in 82 games, and was an impressive +35. What was not impressive was Connor Bedard’s -44. However, the rookie of the Chicago Blackhawks still managed to find a way to win the 2023-24 Calder Trophy this past season.