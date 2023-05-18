Tennis News and Rumors

Rafael Nadal Announces That He Will Skip Roland Garros, Take Break From Tennis

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
How to Bet on Rafael Nadal at French Open 2022 | Rafael Nadal French Open Odds

It was the news that all tennis fans dreaded to hear.

For the first time since 2004, Rafael Nadal will not compete at the French Open at Roland Garros.

He is the 14-time champion of this event.

Nadal shared some of what he has been going through at his Thursday press conference.

Here are the four main takeaways.

1. He Will Not Compete At Roland Garros In 2023

Nadal indicated that his physical health and game are not up to his standards.

He will not go to Roland Garros unless he is confident in his abilities.

Since that is not the case as he continues to deal with the hip injury, he will not compete in the 2023 French Open.

2. He Has Not Enjoyed Playing Since The Pandemic

Despite being able to win some tournaments, Nadal admits that he has struggled a lot since the pandemic.

His body has suffered injuries that required prolonged stops from practicing and playing.

It has been a difficult journey to navigate and has affected his personal happiness.

3. He Will Stop Playing “For A While”

Nadal is honest in admitting he does not know what the time frame is for his return.

It could be a month, two months, or three months.

He does not want to quantify it because he really does not know how long of a break is necessary for his body to heal.

Nadal believes if he played a normal schedule right now, he would not make it through the season.

4. 2024 Is Most Likely His Last Year On The Tour

Nadal stopped short of sharing a definite retirement date.

However, he believes 2024 will be his final year on the tour.

The plan is to heal now and give himself a chance to enjoy the tournaments and say goodbye on his terms.

When asked about the Paris 2024 Olympics at Roland Garros, Nadal was noncommital in his participation.

Everything depends on how he feels mentally and physically.

Conclusion

No one thought this press conference was going to produce good news.

The only silver lining is that Nadal is attempting a return when the conditions are right for his mental and physical health.

Tennis fans hope to see Rafa sooner rather than later, but given his long career and the series of injuries he has overcome, it is easy to understand how he reached the decisions he announced today.

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Jessica Pegula Coco Gauff

Will Jessica Pegula And Coco Gauff Win Maiden Grand Slam In Doubles Or Singles?

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  18h
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: French Open
Rafael Nadal Schedules Thursday Press Conference Amid Reports He Will Withdraw From French Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  20h
Tennis News and Rumors
how to bet on novak djokovic at french open 2022
Holger Rune Ousts Novak Djokovic In 3 Set Italian Open Quarterfinal
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 17 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Netflix was the origin to RedBox. You can have DVDs/BluRays delivered, or subscribe for 8 dollars a month to stream videos to any of your devices.
Part 2 Of Netflix’s Break Point Tennis Docuseries Is Dropping In June
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 17 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
French Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz Has Best Odds To Win at Roland-Garros
Carlos Alcaraz Loses To World No. 135 Fabian Marozsan, Complicates French Open Seeding
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 15 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Chris Evert Picks French Open 2023 Winners for Men’s & Women’s Singles Titles
Chris Evert Picks French Open 2023 Winners for Men’s & Women’s Singles Titles
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  May 11 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Sofia Kenin
2020 Australian Open Champion Sofia Kenin Stuns Aryna Sabalenka With Second Round Win At Italian Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 11 2023
More News
Arrow to top