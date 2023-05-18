It was the news that all tennis fans dreaded to hear.

For the first time since 2004, Rafael Nadal will not compete at the French Open at Roland Garros.

He is the 14-time champion of this event.

Nadal shared some of what he has been going through at his Thursday press conference.

Here are the four main takeaways.

1. He Will Not Compete At Roland Garros In 2023

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 For the first time since 2004, Rafael Nadal will not compete at #RolandGarros. 😢 The 14-time French Open champion has been sidelined with a hip injury since the Australian Open. — TENNIS (@Tennis) May 18, 2023

Nadal indicated that his physical health and game are not up to his standards.

He will not go to Roland Garros unless he is confident in his abilities.

Since that is not the case as he continues to deal with the hip injury, he will not compete in the 2023 French Open.

2. He Has Not Enjoyed Playing Since The Pandemic

Despite being able to win some tournaments, Nadal admits that he has struggled a lot since the pandemic.

His body has suffered injuries that required prolonged stops from practicing and playing.

It has been a difficult journey to navigate and has affected his personal happiness.

3. He Will Stop Playing “For A While”

Nadal is honest in admitting he does not know what the time frame is for his return.

It could be a month, two months, or three months.

He does not want to quantify it because he really does not know how long of a break is necessary for his body to heal.

Nadal believes if he played a normal schedule right now, he would not make it through the season.

4. 2024 Is Most Likely His Last Year On The Tour

BREAKING: Rafa Nadal’s last season may be in 2024, but he can’t say 100%. “My ambition is to try to stop to give myself an opportunity to enjoy next year. It’s probably gonna be my last year on the tour. I can’t say 100%.” A true matador with a relentless heart. pic.twitter.com/5Gq7UsVoBp — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) May 18, 2023

Nadal stopped short of sharing a definite retirement date.

However, he believes 2024 will be his final year on the tour.

The plan is to heal now and give himself a chance to enjoy the tournaments and say goodbye on his terms.

When asked about the Paris 2024 Olympics at Roland Garros, Nadal was noncommital in his participation.

Everything depends on how he feels mentally and physically.

Conclusion

No one thought this press conference was going to produce good news.

The only silver lining is that Nadal is attempting a return when the conditions are right for his mental and physical health.

Tennis fans hope to see Rafa sooner rather than later, but given his long career and the series of injuries he has overcome, it is easy to understand how he reached the decisions he announced today.