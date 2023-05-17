Tennis News and Rumors

Rafael Nadal Schedules Thursday Press Conference Amid Reports He Will Withdraw From French Open

Wendi Oliveros
Tennis fans cannot feel good about the latest news coming out of Spain.

There are reports circulating that 14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal, 36, will withdraw from this year’s French Open slated to start next week.

We will not have to speculate if these rumors are true because Nadal has scheduled a press conference for Thursday afternoon.

What We Know

We know that Nadal has not played since the Australian Open.

He has been dealing with a hip injury that has taken much longer than he expected to heal.

Nadal has withdrawn from all of the prominent spring clay court tournaments that he has dominated in the past in Madrid, Barcelona, and Rome.

He has been on the practice courts trying to get ready for another run at Roland Garros.

Best Case Scenario

The best-case scenario is that Nadal needs to skip Roland Garros and will prepare for the grass court season with a Wimbledon appearance in the future.

Admittedly, this is not a great best-case scenario because Nadal is the 14-time French Open champion.

He has a statue on the ground of Roland Garros because he is the king of clay and has owned this tournament for a generation.

And let’s face it, the French Open without Rafael Nadal in it is going to feel extremely odd.

Worst Case Scenario

The absolute worst-case scenario is that Nadal is retiring from the sport effective immediately.

Nadal has posted video messages on social media when he has withdrawn from other tournaments this spring.

He has also used social media to update fans on his health and injury issues.

Having a live press conference in Spain on Thursday afternoon is much more formal and could indicate a massive announcement is forthcoming.

Conclusion

Both of these theories could be way off base; hopefully, they are.

Maybe there is good news forthcoming from the press conference.

Perhaps Rafa is playing in the French Open and wanted to have a press Q&A in Spain before traveling to Paris.

The situation could go either way and tomorrow we will learn the truth.

 

 

