Raheim “Rocket” Sanders’ transfer from Arkansas to South Carolina has led to a significant increase in his NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) value, reflecting a remarkable 375% rise. Initially valued at around $73,000, Sanders’ NIL value has surged to approximately $346,000 following his transfer. This substantial increase can be attributed to various factors that come with his move to a new program.

All-SEC Running Back Sanders’ Incredible NIL Value Increase

Sanders, recognized for his dynamic playing style, has shown versatility on the field at the Razorbacks, playing multiple positions including running back, and occasionally wide receiver, and linebacker. During his three years at the Razorbacks, Sanders amassed 2,230 rushing yards, 455 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns.

His performance earned him First-Team All-SEC honors in 2022, solidifying his status as one of college football’s most promising young athletes.

The transfer to South Carolina places Sanders in a new environment that could potentially offer more exposure and opportunities. South Carolina’s football program might provide Sanders with a platform that could enhance his visibility both on and off the field.

This increased exposure is likely a key factor in the dramatic increase in his NIL value. Sanders’ NIL value increased a massive $273k after his transfer was confirmed.

The valuation of NIL deals takes into account not only an athlete’s performance but also their influence and exposure, both of which are likely to be positively impacted by his transfer to South Carolina.

Ready Made ‘Super Mario’ Replacement

Furthermore, the move comes after a season at Arkansas that didn’t go as planned for Sanders, where he had limited opportunities. A nagging knee injury meant he carried the ball just 62 times. However, his overall performance during his time at Arkansas, including a breakout year in 2022 with substantial rushing yards and touchdowns, underscores his potential.

At South Carolina, Sanders could see a resurgence in his career, further increasing his appeal to potential sponsors and partners. South Carolina running back, Mario Anderson announced he was entering the portal, opening up plenty of snaps at the position for Sanders.

Sanders’ transfer to South Carolina represents a significant step in his football career, opening up new opportunities and substantially enhancing his market value in terms of NIL. His impressive track record and the potential for greater exposure at South Carolina are key factors contributing to this remarkable increase in his NIL value.