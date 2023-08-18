Tennis News and Rumors

Rain And 6 Seeded Players Fall On Thursday At The Western & Southern Open

Wendi Oliveros
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
4 min read
Daniil Medvedev

Thursday was quite a day of tennis at the 2023 Western & Southern Open.

The day started promising with sunny skies, but as the hours passed, seeded players and rain began falling.

Those players include the following:

1. Daniil Medvedev, ATP No. 3

Daniil Medvedev lost to Alexander Zverev in a tight three-set match.

Zverev lost in the previous three meetings between the two so he was jubilant to finally get over the hump.

2. Stefanos Tsitsipas, ATP No. 4

Hubert Hurkacz defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas by playing some of his best tennis of the year.

Tsitsipas had fought hard in previous rounds against tough opponents, but he had no answer for the imposing serve and game of the Pole Hurkacz on Thursday.

3. Jessica Pegula, WTA No. 3

The 2023 National Bank Open champion looked tired on Thursday.

Her loss to Marie Bouzkova underscores the difficulty of the schedule the players keep.

She was in Montreal until Sunday and came to Cincinnati immediately to prepare for play this week in very different conditions than she had last week.

4. Elena Rybakina, WTA No. 4

Elena Rybakina has been open about how last week’s schedule has impacted her recovery.

She dealt with rain delays, very late matches, one that ended near 3 am, along with early starts.

It is not surprising to anyone that she retired from her match given last week’s conditions and the fact that her shoulder has been taped.

5. Maria Sakkari, WTA No. 8

Maria Sakkari fell to the French Open finalist, Karolina Muchova, in straight sets.

Sakkari has been trying to get her game on track this spring and summer.

6. Tommy Paul, ATP No. 14

After multiple stops and starts due to rain, Tommy Paul was not able to defeat World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz for the second week in a row.

The two play intense matches, and this one was no exception, but the end result was Alcaraz coming out with the win in three sets.


Not all of the day matches have been completed, and hopefully, the night matches go off as planned where there are other noteworthy Americans like Coco Gauff and Taylor Fritz scheduled to play.

 

 

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
Arrow to top