Rangers name Peter Laviolette head coach

The New York Rangers named Peter Laviolette of Franklin, Massachusetts as their new head coach according to nhl.com on Tuesday. The Rangers become the sixth National Hockey League franchise Laviolette has been the coach of in his NHL career. He has previously been with the New York Islanders (2001 to 2003), the Carolina Hurricanes (2003 to 2009), the Philadelphia Flyers (2009 to 2014), the Nashville Predators (2014 to 2020) and the Washington Capitals (2020 to 2023).

NHL Career Coaching Record

Laviolette has coached in 1430 regular season games. He has a record of 752 wins, 503 regulation losses, 25 ties, and 150 losses in extra time. Laviolette’s regular season winning percentage is .587. In the playoffs, Laviolette has a record of 78 wins and 76 losses in 154 games for a winning percentage of .506.

Stanley Cup Champion

Laviolette won the Stanley Cup with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2006. It was the first Stanley Cup after the lockout wiped out the 2004-05 NHL regular season. The Hurricanes beat the Edmonton Oilers in seven games in the Stanley Cup Finals. In addition to beating Edmonton in the 2006 postseason, the Hurricanes beat the Montreal Canadiens in six games in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals, the New Jersey Devils in five games in the Eastern Conference semifinals, and the Buffalo Sabres in seven games in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Taking over from Gerard Gallant

The Rangers have a new head coach after Gerard Gallant was fired on May 6. Last season the Rangers had a record of 47 wins, 22 regulation losses and 13 losses in extra time for 107 points. They finished third in the Metropolitan Division before losing in seven games to the Devils in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Sixth American head coach of the Rangers

Laviolette became the 37th head coach of the New York Rangers in franchise history and sixth American coach. He followed Craig Patrick of Detroit, Michigan (1980 to 1981, 1985), Herb Brooks of Saint Paul, Minnesota (1981 to 1985), Ted Sator of New Hartford, New York (1985 to 1986), John Tortorella of Boston, Massachusetts (2000, 2009 to 2013), and David Quinn of Cranston, Rhode Island (2018 to 2021).