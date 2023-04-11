Texas Rangers starting pitcher Andrew Heaney of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma tied the American League record for most straight outs with a strikeout on Monday. He accomplished the feat by recording nine consecutive strikeouts in an 11-2 Rangers win over the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

When the nine strikeouts took place

Heaney began the streak by striking out Matt Duffy and Nicky Lopez to close out the first inning. He then struck out Hunter Dozier, Nate Eaton and Jackie Bradley Jr. in the second inning, before fanning Bobby Witt, Edward Olivares and Vinnie Pasquantino in the top the third inning. Heaney then struck out Salvador Perez to lead off the fourth inning.

Who does Heaney share the record with?

Heaney shares the record alongside Detroit Tigers pitchers Doug Fister of Merced, California and Tyler Alexander of Chicago, Illinois. Fister had nine straight strikeouts in a 5-4 Tigers win over the Royals on September 27, 2012, and Alexander had nine straight strikeouts in a 4-3 Tigers loss to the Cincinnati Reds in a relief role on August 2, 2020.

Who has the Major League record?

Three players have the Major League record for most consecutive strikeouts with 10. They are Tom Seaver of the New York Mets, Aaron Nola of the Philadelphia Phillies and Corbin Burnes of the Milwaukee Brewers. Seaver of Fresno, California had 10 straight strikeouts as part of a 19 strikeout performance on April 22, 1970 in a 2-1 Mets win over the San Diego Padres. Nola of Baton Rouge, Louisiana had 10 straight strikeouts in a 2-1 Phillies loss to the Mets on June 25, 2021, and Burnes of Bakersfield, California had 10 straight strikeouts in a 15 strikeout performance on August 11, 2021 in a 10-0 Brewers win over the Chicago Cubs.

2023 MLB Statistics

In 2023, Heaney has a record of one win and one loss after two starts with an earned run average of 8.22. He was much better against the Royals on Monday, where he gave up zero earned runs in five innings, than he was in his Rangers debut, where he gave up seven earned runs in 2 2/3 innings in a 7-2 Rangers loss to the Baltimore Orioles on April 4. The Rangers meanwhile lead the American League West with a record of six wins and four losses. They have a one game lead over the Los Angeles Angels.