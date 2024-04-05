Rangers third baseman Josh Jung out long term after wrist surgery

The Texas Rangers will not have third baseman Josh Jung of San Antonio, Texas for the foreseeable future. On Wednesday it was reported that Jung would be out two to three months with a broken wrist that required surgery.

How did Jung break his wrist?

Jung fractured his wrist on April 1 in a 9-3 Rangers win over the Tampa Bay Rays. He was hit by pitch from Rays relief pitcher Phil Maton of Paducah, Kentucky in the top of the ninth inning. However it should be noted that it was not considered an official hit by pitch from a statistical perspective because Jung swung after the pitch, the baseball hit his wrist, and the ball went into foul territory. Josh H. Smith came into pinch hit for Jung, and had a bases loaded RBI walk, which scored Rangers shortstop Corey Seager of Charlotte, North Carolina to close out the scoring. Ironically, in the previous at bat, Rangers designated hitter Adolis Garcia of Ciego de Avila, Cuba was officially hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and scored centerfielder Travis Jankowski of Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Jung had strong game for the Rangers

Jung was the most successful Rangers’s player on Monday from an offensive perspective. He had two singles, one home run, two runs scored, one stolen base and four runs batted in prior to the injury.

Josh Jung’s Hot Start in 2024

This season Jung is batting .412 with two home runs and six runs batted in. During four games, 17 at bats, and 19 plate appearances, the reigning World Series champion scored five runs, and had seven hits, one double, one triple, one stolen base, two walks, and 16 total bases, to go along with an on base percentage of .474, and a slugging percentage of .941. Jung’s double and two walks came in a 4-3 Rangers win over the Chicago Cubs on Opening Day.