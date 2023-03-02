The National Hockey League trade deadline is Friday. On Wednesday, five European players were traded. Let’s rank them in terms of their point production so far in 2022-23.

5) Teddy Blueger

The Pittsburgh Penguins traded Blueger to the Vegas Golden Knights for prospect Peter Diliberatore, and a third round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Blueger, a center from Riga, Latvia, has spent five seasons with the Penguins.

In 45 games, Blueger has two goals and eight assists for 10 points. He is a -7 with 16 penalty minutes, one game-winning goal, one shorthanded point, 62 shots on goal, 198 faceoff wins, 36 blocked shots, 54 hits, 24 takeaways, and 12 giveaways.

The game-winning goal came in a 7-3 Penguins win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on February 26 from Jeff Petry of Ann Arbour, Michigan, and Marcus Pettersson of Skelleftea, Sweden. The other goal Blueger scored came in a 4-1 Penguins win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on December 6 from Bryan Rust of Pontiac, Michigan. Blueger also had a three assist game on November 25 in a 4-1 Penguins win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

4) Vladislav Namestnikov

The Tampa Bay Lightning traded center Vladislav Namestnikov of Zhukovskiy, Russia to the San Jose Sharks for prospect Michael Eyssimont. The Sharks become Namestnikov’s seventh team following the Lightning, New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators, Colorado Avalanche, Detroit Red Wings and Dallas Stars.

In 57 games in 2022-23, Namestnikov has six goals and nine assists for 15 points. He is a -2 with 19 penalty minutes, two power-play points, 54 faceoff wins, 23 blocked shots, 80 hits, 24 takeaways and nine giveaways.

3) Lars Eller

The Washington Capitals traded center Lars Eller of Rodovre, Denmark to the Colorado Avalanche for a second round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. The Avalanche are the fourth team for Eller following the St. Louis Blues, Montreal Canadiens and Capitals. He won the Stanley Cup with Washington in 2018.

In 60 games with the Capitals, Eller had seven goals and nine assists for 16 points. He was a -1 with 36 penalty minutes, 101 shots on goal, 415 faceoff wins, 34 blocked shots, 80 hits, 29 takeaways and 26 giveaways.

2) Mikael Granlund

The Nashville Predators traded center Mikael Granlund of Oulu, Finland to the Pittsburgh Penguins for a second round pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. The Penguins are the third team for Granlund following the Minnesota Wild and Predators.

In 58 games this season, Granlund has nine goals and 27 assists for 36 points. He is a -16 with 12 penalty minutes, 12 power-play points, one game-winning goal, 83 shots on goal, 122 faceoff wins, 42 blocked shots, 57 hits, 30 takeaways and 30 giveaways. Granlund’s game-winning goal came in a 6-2 Predators win over the San Jose Sharks from Philip Tomasino of Mississauga, Ontario, and Cody Glass of Winnipeg, Manitoba on February 23.

1) Filip Hronek

The Detroit Red Wings traded Hronek and a fourth round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft to the Vancouver Canucks for a conditional first round pick in 2022 and a second round pick in 2023. Hronek, a defenseman from Hradec Kralove, Czechia, has spent the last five seasons with the Red Wings.

In 60 games in 2022-23, Hronek has nine goals and 29 assists for 38 points. He is a +8 with 34 penalty minutes, 16 power-play points, one game-winning goal. 122 shots on goal, 54 blocked shots, 97 hits, 11 takeaways, and 30 giveaways. The game-winning goal was unassisted and came in a 6-1 Red Wings win over the Blue Jackets on November 19.