Texas Tech leads Power 5 schools with 95% of 2024 recruits coming from in-state.

6 of the top 10 college football teams with the highest percentage of in-state recruits are based in Texas.

The top non-Texas football program with the highest percentage of in-state recruits is LSU with 67%.

Top 10 Power 5 Football Programs by Percentage of In-State Recruits in Class of 2024

Texas Tech – Big 12 – 95% TCU – Big 12 – 82% Baylor – Big 12 – 71% SMU – ACC – 70% LSU – SEC – 67% Houston – Big 12 – 64% Mississippi State – SEC – 60% Texas – SEC – 59% Auburn – SEC – 58% Florida State – ACC – 57%

Recruiting for college football talent in-state is a tough job. However, Texas Tech has distinguished itself by securing a staggering 95% of its 2024 recruits from within Texas. This strategy not only underscores the abundance of football talent in the state but also reflects a deliberate choice to cultivate a team that resonates with local culture and values. The talent available in Texas and the sheer size of the state also means that six of the top ten schools in our list are based in the state.

95% of Texas Tech Recruits in 2024 Come From In-State

In an era where the landscape of college sports is frequently dominated by discussions of national recruitment strategies, Texas Tech’s approach stands out. With a remarkable 95% of their 2024 class coming from Texas, they not only lead the Power 5 schools but also set a precedent for the potential benefits of investing in homegrown talent.

Their strategy could be a game-changer in terms of building team camaraderie and loyalty, which are invaluable assets on the competitive field of college football.

All six of their blue chip recruits are from Texas, led by 5-star wide receiver, Micah Hudson, the sixth-ranked prospect in the class.

Majority of Schools in Top Ten Based in Texas

The representation of Texas schools in these recruitment rankings is evidence of the depth of high school football talent in the state. With Texas Tech, TCU, Baylor, SMU, Houston, and Texas all securing a significant majority of their recruits from in-state, it’s clear that there’s an emphasis on local talent cultivation that may pay dividends in the upcoming seasons.

These schools have harnessed the local fervor for football to their advantage, ensuring that the best of Texas talent often stays in Texas. Obviously, the size of the state itself is a help, but so is the state’s love of high school football.

LSU Leads Non-Texas Schools With 67% of Recruits Coming from Louisiana

LSU’s strategy stands out among non-Texas schools, with their ability to attract two-thirds of their recruits from within Louisiana. It’s a striking example of the magnetic pull of LSU football, and how state pride can be a pivotal factor in recruitment.

By keeping local stars local, LSU not only preserves the regional flavor of their team but also strengthens their connection with local fans who take pride in supporting homegrown talent.

TheSportsDaily Commentary

“The figures highlight a notable commitment from programs like,” says Nick Raffoul, Head of News at TheSportsDaily. “Texas Tech to invest in local talent. It’s not necessarily a sweeping trend, but it’s clear that for certain schools and regions, there’s a strong emphasis on drawing from the home state’s athletic pool. This approach can create a deep connection between the team and its community, which can be a unique point of strength.”