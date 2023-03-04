Ranking the top seven players traded on NHL trade deadline day

The 2023 National Hockey League Trade Deadline took place on Friday. Here are the top seven players who were dealt. Players on the list have a minimum of 10 points this season and are ranked in terms of points.

6) Vladislav Namestnikov–Winnipeg Jets

The center from Zhukovskiy, Russia was traded from the San Jose Sharks to the Winnipeg Jets for a fourth round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. He in fact was traded earlier in the week to San Jose from the Tampa Bay Lightning for prospect Michael Eyssimont.

In 57 games in 2022-23, Namestnikov has six goals and nine assists for 15 points. He is a -2 with 19 penalty minutes, two power-play points, 54 faceoff wins, 23 blocked shots, 80 hits, 24 takeaways and nine giveaways.

6) Dmitry Kulikov–Pittsburgh Penguins

The native of Lipetsk, Russia was traded from the Anaheim Ducks to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Brock McGinn and a third round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. A defenseman, Kulikov is joining his seventh NHL team following the Florida Panthers (2009 to 2016), the Buffalo Sabres (2016 to 2017), Winnipeg Jets (2017 to 2020), New Jersey Devils (2020-21), Edmonton Oilers (2021), Minnesota Wild (2021-22) and Ducks (2022-23).

In 61 games with the Ducks this season, Kulikov had three goals and 12 assists for 15 points. He was a -11 with 30 penalty minutes, 80 shots on goal, 103 blocked shots, 87 hits, 14 takeaways and 44 giveaways.

5) Brock McGinn–Anaheim Ducks

The native of Fergus, Ontario, was in the Kulikov deal. The Ducks are McGinn’s third team following Carolina and Pittsburgh. In 60 games this season, McGinn, a left winger, had 10 goals and six assists for 16 points. He had a zero plus/minus with 21 penalty minutes.

4) Nick Bonino–Pittsburgh Penguins

The center from Hartford, Connecticut previously played for the Penguins from 2015 to 2017, and was on the Penguins teams that won two Stanley Cups. He was traded from San Jose to Pittsburgh for prospect Arvid Henriksson, a seventh round pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and a conditional fifth round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. In addition to the Penguins and Sharks, Bonino has played with the Anaheim Ducks (2009 to 2014), Vancouver Canucks (2014 to 2015), Nashville Predators (2017 to 2020), and Minnesota Wild (2020 to 2021). He had spent the last two seasons with the Sharks.

In 59 games with the Sharks this season, Bonino has 10 goals and nine assists for 19 points. He is a -6 with 28 penalty minutes, one power-play point, 88 shots on goal, 205 faceoff wins, 74 blocked shots, 17 hits, 40 takeaways and 15 giveaways. Bonino’s power-play point was a power-play assist on a goal by Timo Meier in a 5-2 Sharks win over the Minnesota Wild on December 22.

2) Nick Ritchie–Calgary Flames

The native of Orangeville, Ontario was traded from the Arizona Coyotes to the Calgary Flames with defenseman Troy Stecher for his brother Brett Ritchie, and defenseman Connor Mackey. The Flames become the fifth team for Ritchie, a left winger, as he was previously with Anaheim, Boston, Toronto, and Arizona.

In 58 games this season, Ritchie had nine goals and 12 assists for 21 points. He was a -15 with 43 penalty minutes.

2) Oskar Sundqvist–Minnesota Wild

The native of Bodenm Sweden was traded from the Detroit Red Wings to the Minnesota Wild for a fourth round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. The Wild are the fourth team for Sundqvist, a center, following the Pittsburgh Penguins (2015 to 2017), the St. Louis Blues (2017 to 2022), and the Red Wings (2022 to 2023). A two-time Stanley Cup champion, Sundqvist won with the Penguins in 2016 and Blues in 2019.

In 52 games with the Red Wings, Sundqvist has seven goals and 14 assists for 21 points. He is a -4 with 20 penalty minutes, seven power-play points, 59 shots on goal, 25 faceoff wins, 25 blocked shots, 42 hits, 14 takeaways and 16 giveaways.

1) John Klingberg–Minnesota Wild

The native of Gothenburg, Sweden was traded from the Anaheim Ducks to the Minnesota Wild for forward Nikita Nesterenko, defenseman Andre Sustr and a fourth round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. The Wild are the third NHL team Klingberg, a defenseman, has played for following eight seasons with the Dallas Stars and one season with the Ducks. He was an All-Star with the Stars in 2018.

In 50 games with the Ducks this season, Klingberg had eight goals and 16 assists for 24 points. He was a -28 with 30 penalty minutes, six power play points, three game-winning goals, 78 shots on goal, 65 blocked shots, 49 hits, 20 takeaways, and 33 giveaways.