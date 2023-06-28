NHL News and Rumors

Ranking top 12 players traded prior to the 2023 NHL Draft

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Toffoli

The 2023 National Hockey League Draft takes place on Wednesday from Nashville, Tennessee. In recent days, there have been several trades that have taken place. Here we rank the top 12 players who were dealt. Players are ranked in terms of points they had last season.

12) Rasmus Kupari

The native of Kotka, Finland had three goals and 12 assists for 15 points in 66 games for the Los Angeles Kings in 2022-23. He was traded with fellow centres Gabriel Vilardi and Alex Iafallo, along with a second round pick in the 2024 National Hockey League Draft from the Kings to the Winnipeg Jets for centre Pierre-Luc Dubois on Tuesday.

11) Nick Foligno

The native of Buffalo, New York had 10 goals and 16 assists for 26 points in 60 games for the Boston Bruins in 2022-23. The left winger was traded with fellow left winger Taylor Hall from the Bruins to the Chicago Blackhawks for prospect defensemen Ian Mitchell and Alec Regula on Monday.

9) Yegor Sharangovich

The native of Minsk, Belarus had 13 goals and 17 assists for 30 points in 75 games with the New Jersey Devils. The centre was traded from the Devils to the Calgary Flames for right winger Tyler Toffoli on Tuesday.

9) Alex Newhook

The native of St. John’s, Newfoundland had 14 goals and 16 assists for 30 points in 82 games with the Colorado Avalanche last season. The centre was traded from the Avalanche to the Montreal Canadiens for prospect defenseman Gianni Fairbrother of Vancouver, British Columbia, and a first and second round pick in the 2023 National Hockey League Entry Draft on Tuesday.

8) Ross Colton

The native of Robbinsville, New Jersey had 16 goals and 16 assists for 32 points in 81 games with the Tampa Bay Lightning last season. He was traded from the Lightning to the Colorado Avalanche for a second round pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

6) Alex Iafallo

The native of Eden, New York had 14 goals and 22 assists for 36 points last season with the Los Angeles Kings. He was traded with centres Gabriel Vilardi and Rasmus Kupari, along with a second round pick in the 2024 National Hockey League Draft from the Kings to the Winnipeg Jets for centre Pierre-Luc Dubois on Tuesday.

6) Taylor Hall

The native of Calgary, Alberta had 16 goals and 20 assists for 36 points last season with the Boston Bruins. He was traded from Boston to Chicago with fellow left winger Nick Foligno on Monday for prospect defensemen Ian Mitchell and Alec Regula.

5) Sean Durzi

The native of Mississauga, Ontario had nine goals and 29 assists for 38 points in 72 games with the Los Angeles Kings last season. The blueliner was traded from the Kings to the Arizona Coyotes for a second round draft pick in the 2024 National Hockey League Entry Draft on Saturday.

4) Gabriel Vilardi

The native of Kingston, Ontario had 23 goals and 18 assists for 41 points in 63 games with the Kings last season. The centre was traded with fellow centres Rasmus Kupari and Alex Iafallo, along with a second round pick in the 2024 National Hockey League Draft from the Kings to the Winnipeg Jets for centre Pierre-Luc Dubois on Tuesday.

3) Kevin Hayes

The native of Dorchester, Massachusetts had 18 goals and 36 assists for 54 points in 81 games with the Philadelphia Flyers in 2022-23. The centre was traded from the Flyers to the St. Louis Blues for a sixth round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Tuesday.

2) Pierre-Luc Dubois

The left winger from Ste-Agathe-Des-Monts, Quebec had 27 goals and 36 assists for 63 points in 73 games with the Jets in 2022-23. The centre was traded from the Jets to the Los Angeles Kings for centres Gabriel Vilardi, Rasmus Kupari, Alex Iafallo and a second round pick in the 2024 National Hockey League Draft on Tuesday.

1) Tyler Toffoli

The right winger from Scarborough, Ontario had 34 goals and 39 assists for 73 points with the Calgary Flames in 2022-23. The former Stanley Cup champion with the Los Angeles Kings was traded from the Flames to the Devils for centre Yegor Sharangovich on Tuesday.

 

Topics  
Arizona Coyotes Blues Calgary Flames Chicago Blackhawks Colorado Avalanche Devils Kings Montreal Canadiens NHL Draft NHL News and Rumors Winnipeg Jets
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
seve yzerman ready to make draft day trade (1)

NHL Draft 2023: Detroit Red Wings, Steve Yzerman Primed To Trade For Proven Scorer

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  13h
NHL News and Rumors
Jim Montgomery
Jack Adams winner replaced eventual Stanley Cup winner in same season for first time ever
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  17h
NHL News and Rumors
Erik Karlsson-2
Erik Karlsson sets record for worst plus/minus for Norris Trophy winner
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  18h
NHL News and Rumors
NHL All-Star Skills Challenge Odds
Connor McDavid wins 2023 NHL Hart Trophy
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 27 2023
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers
Four NHL players inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame for 2023
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 21 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Peter Laviolette
Rangers name Peter Laviolette head coach
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 14 2023
NHL News and Rumors
make stone celebrates stanley cup goal in game 5 (1)
Stanley Cup 2023: Twitter Reacts To Mark Stone Scoring Hat Trick, Vegas Golden Knights Blitzing Florida Panthers For 1st NHL Title
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jun 13 2023
More News
Arrow to top