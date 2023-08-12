Ravens Reportedly Offer Contract to Jadeveon Clowney

The Baltimore Ravens are trying to bolster their defensive line. They recently had a meeting with veteran, Jadeveon Clowney. Per Josina Anderson, the defensive end is taking time to mull over the offer they reportedly presented to him. Given this report, it is safe to say the meeting went well. Clowney’s best days may be behind him, but in the right system, he can still be an effective defensive end. Especially playing underneath John Harbaugh.

Baltimore Ravens Reportedly Presented Contract to Jadeveon Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney’s Career

Jadeveon Clowney is a bit of a journeyman at this point of his career. He has played for the Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, and the Seattle Seahawks. Throughout his career, Clowney has logged totals of 43 sacks, 109 quarterback hits, and 90 tackles for a loss. On top of this, he has also forced 13 fumbles to go along with eight fumble recoveries. The cherry on top is his 320 combined career tackles. While his career may have not taken the trajectory he or many were hoping it would, he has still proven to be an effective defensive end in the correct environment. With a solid Baltimore Ravens defense, Clowney would be an ideal fit which is a big reason they already offered him a contract.

Baltimore’s Defense

The Baltimore Ravens pride themselves on having a solid defense. Jadeveon Clowney would add to this firepower. The unit already possesses star defenders such as Marlon Humphrey, Kyle Hamilton, and Patrick Queen. Not to mention, Baltimore’s defense ranked third in total team defense last year trailing only the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills. With the loss of Calais Campbell this offseason, the Ravens are most likely hoping Jadeveon Clowney can fill the void that will be left on their defensive line.

After all, he is solid veteran defensive end who will benefit from an already terrific defensive unit. Depending on the severity of Joe Burrow’s injury, it could also bolster the Ravens’ chances of not just winning the division title, but also contending for a Super Bowl. Clowney’s best days may be behind him, but with the Baltimore Ravens, he would not need to put the defense on his back to carry them. He would be a seamless fit into their system and a solid addition to an already talented Ravens roster.

NFL Betting Guides [2023]