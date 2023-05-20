NFL News and Rumors

Free Agent Jadeveon Clowney Again Backpedals On Browns Comments, Seeking Next NFL Opportunity

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
2 min read
Jadeveon Clowney Sent Home from Cleveland Browns After Critical Comments

The NFL‘s defensive end free agent for hire Jadeveon Clowney may have been forced to swallow a helping of humble pie.

He wore out his welcome in Cleveland before the end of the 2022 regular season because of the inflammatory comments he made to Cleveland Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot which his agent later tried to imply were off the record.

Clowney, 30, criticized the Browns for giving Myles Garrett the fortuitous matchups and implied that the Browns were more interested in advancing Garrett’s potential Hall of Fame career than winning.

He said:

“You’re all trying to get somebody into the Hall of Fame when all that matters is winning. Everybody got here for a reason, and we can all make plays. I know I am”

He added that the Browns have “got their own guys, and I ain’t one of them, so it’s time for me to get my exit slip.”

In May 2023, Clowney is once again looking for an NFL contract.

He is working out in Houston and is eager to move on with his career.

When asked about his time in Cleveland, Clowny waxed poetic about it being a good experience.

He tried to brush all the ill will aside.

Clowney Messed Up A Good Opportunity

There was a good chance that the Browns would have re-signed Clowney to another one-year deal in 2023.

That is how they operated with him in 2021 and 2022.

Of course, he was frustrated with the Browns’ performance in 2022.

Everyone was disappointed because that team was expected to be so much better than its 7-10 record.

Will Clowney Get Signed?

He most likely will get another NFL opportunity.

Clowney could get paid less or be a lower priority for teams based on how things ended in Cleveland.

During his January interview with Cabot, he hinted that he could stay in the AFC North division in 2023.

So far, there has been no indication that the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, or Pittsburgh Steelers are planning to sign him.

Hopefully, he is signed by a team that plays the Browns in Cleveland because it would be interesting to see how Browns’ fans welcome him back to FirstEnergy Stadium after the bad breakup.

Browns NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
