Real Madrid Team News vs Liverpool Confirmed: Benzema Starts In Champions League Final

Real Madrid can complete the double with victory over Liverpool in tonight’s Champions League final, and Carlo Ancelotti has named his starting XI as Los Blancos aim to add a 14th European cup to their illustrious trophy cabinet.

Real Madrid Starting Line-Up vs Liverpool

Starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Valverde, Vinicius Jr, Benzema (C)

Substitutes: Lunin, Nacho, Hazard, Asensio, Marcelo, Vazquez, Bale, Ceballos, Rodrygo, Isco, Mariano, Camavinga

The decision by Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti to start Federico Valverde over Champions League hero Rodrygo is being labelled as ‘brave’ by some, with five goals and two assists in the campaign so far only good enough for the Brazilian to make the bench.

David Alaba returns to the starting XI after sitting on the bench for Madrid’s incredible semi-final comeback against Manchester City in the only change for Los Blancos.

A strong XI from Ancelotti and he’s not short on firepower from the bench either with names like Eden Hazard, Gareth Bale, Rodrygo, Isco and Camavinga available to be brought on if needed.

How To Claim The BetOnline Liverpool vs Real Madrid Betting Offer

The exclusive betting offer over at BetOnline is one of the best around, and also one of the easiest to redeem – simply follow these steps listed below.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Sign up by following the steps and fill out your details. Make a qualifying deposit and bet. Receive your 50% welcome bonus once your qualifying bet has settled (up to $1000).

How To Place A Bet With Your BetOnline Champions League Final Free Bets

BetOnline have an extensive sportsbook for new customers to use, with various different markets across almost every sport you can think of.

BetOnline has some fantastic odds to claim on the biggest match in soccer – whether you are backing Real Madrid to extend their dominance with a 14th European trophy or Liverpool to complete the treble, BetOnline has you covered this weekend.

Our Top Picks