Red Sox outfielder Adam Duvall out long term with a broken wrist

Jeremy Freeborn
Over the first 10 days of the season, you could make the argument that Boston Red Sox outfielder Adam Duvall of Louisville, Kentucky was the best hitter in the entire Major Leagues. He led all of Major League Baseball in slugging percentage (1.030), on base plus slugging percentage (1.544), on-base plus slugging plus (308), and total bases (34). Duvall’s four home runs and one triple also lead the American League.

On Monday however, Red Sox Nation got bad news as it was reported that Duvall broke his wrist on Sunday in a 4-1 Boston win over the Detroit Tigers. He is projected to miss four to six weeks.

How and When did Duvall’s injury happen?

Duvall broke his wrist while trying to make a diving catch in the outfield on a bloop single by Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson of Petaluma, California. Torkelson’s duck snort was his second hit of the game and led off the bottom of the ninth inning. Ramiel Tapia of San Pedro De Macoris, Dominican Republic replaced Duvall in the outfield for the Red Sox on Sunday.

Other 2023 Major League Baseball Statistics for Duvall

In 2023, Duvall has played eight games and has 33 at bats. In 37 plate appearances, he has scored 11 runs and had 15 hits, five doubles, 14 runs batted in, and three walks. Duvall’s four home runs are only behind the five home runs hit by Pittsburgh Pirates’ outfielder Bryan Reynolds of Baltimore, Maryland and New York Mets’s first baseman Pete Alonso of Tampa, Florida. Duvall’s one triple is fifth in Major League Baseball. He is only behind Los Angeles Dodgers rookie outfielder James Outman of Redwood City, California (three), Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh of Buford, Georgia (two), Phillies shortstop Trea Turner of Boynton Beach. Florida (two), and Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams of Alpharetta, Georgia (two).

Red Sox struggle offensively in Duvall’s absence

Without Duvall in the lineup on Monday night, the Red Sox could not score one run in a 1-0 loss to the smokin’ red-hot Tampa Bay Rays. Boston fell to a record of five wins and five losses, and are already five games back of the Rays, who have won their first 10 games of the season.

 

Red Sox
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines.
