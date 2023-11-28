Red Wings sign Patrick Kane to 1-year deal

The Detroit Red Wings announced a key acquisition on Tuesday morning in coming to terms with right winger Patrick Kane of Buffalo, New York on a one-year deal worth $2.75 million. Kane played for the Chicago Blackhawks and New York Rangers last season. After the Rangers were eliminated in seven games by the New Jersey Devils in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the veteran sniper had hip surgery, and was expected to experience an approximate time of four to six moths to recover. Well, it is now approximately seven months from the time Kane had his surgery, and it should not be long before he becomes an integral mix among the Red Wings’s top six forwards.

2022-23 NHL Statistics

Kane played in 73 games last season for the Blackhawks and Rangers and had 21 goals and 36 assists for 57 points. He was a -22 with 16 penalty minutes, 22 power-play points, one game-winning goal, 227 shots on goal, one faceoff win, 19 blocked shots, 13 hits, 31 takeaways, and 61 giveaways.

Game-Winning Goal in 2022-23

Kane’s game-winning goal came on March 28, in a 6-2 Rangers win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. The goal came at exactly the eight minute mark of the first period and put the Rangers up 3-0 at the time. In an all-American goal, Kane scored from Vincent Trocheck of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Chris Kreider of Boxford, Massachusetts. It was Kane’s 68th career game-winning goal, as the other 67 came with the Blackhawks.

Star with the Blackhawks

With Chicago, he was the first overall pick in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, won three Stanley Cups (2010, 2013, and 2015), was a nine-time NHL All-Star, and won five prestigious individual NHL awards. They were the 2008 Calder Trophy, 2013 Conn Smythe Trophy, 2016 Hart Trophy, 2016 Ted Lindsay Award, and 2016 Art Ross Trophy.

Third Original Six Team

Kane has the distinction of playing for three original six teams in the NHL. The only player who has the distinction of playing for all six original six teams was left winger and defenseman Vic Lynn of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, who played in the NHL from 1943 to 1953.

Third in the Atlantic Division

The Red Wings are third in the Atlantic Division. With 25 points, they are six points back of the division leading Boston Bruins.