Red Wings trade defenseman Olli Maatta to Utah

A week ago, the Utah Ice Hockey Club announced they lost two defensemen to a long term injury. The injured Utah Ice Hockey players were Sean Durzi of Mississauga, Ontario (right shoulder), and John Marino of North Easton, Pennsylvania (lower back). On Wednesday, Utah acquired a blueliner via a trade to soften the blow a little. They picked up Olli Maatta of Jyvaskyla, Finland from the Detroit Red Wings for a third round pick in the 2025 National Hockey League Entry Draft.

Fifth NHL franchise

In 12 NHL seasons, Maatta has played for five NHL franchises. They have been the Pittsburgh Penguins (2013 to 2019), the Chicago Blackhawks (2019 to 2020), Los Angeles Kings (2020 to 2022), the Detroit Red Wings (2022 to 2024), and the Utah Ice Hockey Club (2024 to 2025).

Maatta in 2024-25

Maatta played in seven games for the Red Wings this season and had three shots on goal. He had seven blocked shots, three hits, one takeaway, and eight giveaways.

Then on Wednesday, Maatta was able to get to Salt Lake City in time to join his new hockey club for their game against the Calgary Flames. In 28 shifts, and 20 minutes and six seconds of ice time, Maatta was a +1 as Utah clobbered the Flames 5-1.

Matta in 2023-24

Maatta played 72 games for the Red Wings last season. He had four goals and 14 assists for 18 points. Maatta was a +14 with 14 penalty minutes. 48 shots on goal, 96 blocked shots, 53 hits, 15 takeaways, and 37 giveaways.

Two-time Stanley Cup champion

Maatta won back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017. In 2016, the Penguins defeated the San Jose Sharks in six games. In 2017, the Penguins defeated the Nashville Predators in six games. Over these two playoff seasons, Matta had two goals and 13 assists for 15 points in 43 games. He was a +13 with 16 penalty minutes, one game-winning goal, one power-play point, 52 shots on goal, 62 blocked shots, 68 hits, five takeaways, and 32 giveaways.