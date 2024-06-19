Regan Smith of Lakeville, Minnesota set a world record on Tuesday at the 2024 United States Olympic Swimming Trials in the women’s 100 metre backstroke. Smith posted a time of 57.13 seconds at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Who had the old world record?

Kaylee McKeown of Redcliffe, Australia had the previous world record before it was broken by Smith. McKeown posted a time of 57.33 seconds at a World Cup in Budapest, Hungary on October 21, 2023. McKeown still owns two other World Records. On October 20, 2023 in Budapest, she set a world record in the women’s 50 metre backstroke with a time of 26.86 seconds. On March 10, 2023 in Sydney, McKeown set a world record in the women’s 200 metre backstroke with a time of 2:03.14.

A look at the Women’s 100 metre backstroke in Indianapolis

Smith reached the podium by 1.9 seconds. Josephine Fuller of Richmond, Virginia had a fourth place time of 59.03 seconds. Katharine Berkhoff of Missoula, Montana won the silver medal with a time of 57.91 seconds. Kennedy Noble of Goodyear, Arizona won the bronze medal with a time of 58.81 seconds.

Smith part of another World Record

When you take a look at the world record holders in swimming, Smith was part of the American team that set the world record in the women’s 4×100 metre medley relay at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, South Korea. Smith teamed up with Lilly King of Evansville, Indiana, Kelsi Dahlia of Voorhees Township, New Jersey and Simone Manuel of Sugar Land, Texas, to post a time of 3:50.40. Smith’s time of 57.57 seconds within the medley was a World Record on July 28, 2019.

Looking for her first Olympic gold medal

At the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Smith is seeking her first Olympic gold medal. At the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021, she won the silver medals in the women’s 200 metre butterfly and 4×100 metre medley and a bronze medal in the women’s 100 metre backstroke.