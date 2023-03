From one extreme, the 20-turn, 3.41-mile Circuit of The Americas road course in Austin, Texas, to the other, .75-mile Richmond Raceway short track, nicknamed the “Action Track” in Virginia. NASCAR’s Cup and Xfinity series will return to their oval roots this weekend and make room for a Modified Tour race.

With the Truck Series competing at Texas Motor Speedway, NASCAR will also divide and conquer this weekend.

NASCAR Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of events at Richmond Raceway and Texas Motor Speedway (All Times ET):

Friday

10 a.m.: Xfinity Series garage hours

Noon: Truck Series garage hours at Texas Motor Speedway

12:45 p.m.: Modified Tour practice

4 p.m.: Cup Series garage hours

4:15 p.m.: Modified Tour qualifying

6:30 p.m.: Modified Tour Virginia is for Lovers 150 race

Saturday

6 a.m.: Xfinity Series garage hours

7 a.m.: Cup Series garage hours

8 a.m.: Truck Series garage hours at Texas Motor Speedway

8:05 a.m.: Xfinity Series practice

8:35 a.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

10:05 a.m.: Cup Series practice

10:35 a.m.: Truck Series practice at Texas Motor Speedway

10:50 a.m.: Cup Series qualifying

11:05 a.m.: Trucks Series qualifying at Texas Motor Speedway

12:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series driver introductions

1 p.m.: Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250 race

4 p.m.: Truck Series driver introductions at Texas Motor Speedway

4:30 p.m.: Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway

Sunday

12:30 p.m.: Cup Series garage hours

2:35 p.m.: Cup Series drivers’ meeting

2:45 p.m.: Cup Series red carpet walk

2:55 p.m.: Cup Series driver introductions

3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 race

NASCAR Cup Series Entry List

No., Driver, Team, Manufacturer

1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing Team, Chevrolet

2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Ford

3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet

4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford

5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet

6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, Ford

7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet

8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet

9, Josh Berry, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet

10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford

11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford

13, Chandler Smith, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet

14, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford

15, TBA, Rick Ware Racing, Ford

16, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet

17, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Ford

19, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

20, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

21, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford

22, Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford

23, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, Toyota

24, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet

31, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet

34, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Ford

38, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, Ford

41, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford

42, Noah Gragson, Legacy Motor Club, Chevrolet

43, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, Chevrolet

45, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Toyota

47, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet

48, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet

51, Cody Ware, Rick Ware Racing, Ford

54, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

77, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet

78, Anthony Alfredo, Live Fast Motorsports, Chevrolet

99, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing Team, Chevrolet