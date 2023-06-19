The 2023 U.S. Open is in the history books.

Fans will remember Wyndham Clark’s final round that led him to his first-ever major win.

Hopefully, they will also remember the character Rickie Fowler showed in defeat.

Fowler had a rough final round; he finished five over par on Sunday taking him from contender to tied for fifth place at five under for the four rounds.

He has never won a major tournament finishing second and third multiple times in his career.

Fowler and Clark were in the final pairing together, and when Clark won the tournament, Fowler had a long embrace with him and whispered something into his ear.

What Fowler Said

Everyone was keenly aware that Wyndham Clark’s mother, who introduced him to the game of golf, passed away when he was 19 years old, and he lost his way in the game and life for a bit as he grieved her death.

That’s why Fowler’s comment really hit the mark and showed what a class act he is.

“Your mom was with you. She’d be very proud.”





Everyone Is Happy For Clark But Fowler Needs To Win A Major ASAP

Clark is the feel-good story of this year’s U.S. Open.

He held his nerves in check just enough to win by one shot over Rory McIlroy.

His celebration with his family and looking up at the sky to no doubt communicate with his mother were heartwarming.

However, Rickie Fowler taught all of us how to be gracious in defeat.

It had to hurt to be in the final group with Clark and not play his best when his first major was within reach.

Clark admitted that Fowler is his golf idol, and he even had a replica of Fowler’s putter made and used it to perfection at the tournament.

Fowler never showed his disappointment; he channeled it into genuine happiness for Clark.

That had to be difficult to do which is why Fowler is to be admired and applauded.

Congratulations to Wyndham Clark and kudos to Rickie Fowler for giving all of us a lesson in how to be gracious in defeat.

Let’s hope Fowler, who has experienced a resurgence in his golf game, wins his first major yet this year.