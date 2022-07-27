While the PGA Tour season only has a few more tournaments left in the season, players are beginning to prepare for St.Jude Championship in two weeks.

Not only are FedEx points on the line this weekend for the field but the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic purse has seen an 11 percent increase in 2022. First place at the Detroit Golf Course will take home a cool $1.512 million cash prize.

Below, we’ll break down the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic purse, prize money, and payouts that will be handed out this weekend.

Rocket Mortgage Classic 2022: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

The 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic Purse is valued at $8.4 million this year.

With 156 players teeing off on Thursday, there will be a full field of pro golfers competing in the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week. The top 90 players will earn a share of an $8.4 million purse with the minimum payout set at $13,860.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic, the first-place winner always takes home the standard 18% payout of the purse.

That means, in 2022, the winner at the Detroit Golf Course this weekend will earn $1.512 million. The second-placed golfer will be taking home just shy of a million at $915,000.

Check out the table below for a complete breakdown of the Rocket Mortgage Classic purse payout.

1 $1,512,000.00 2 $915,600.00 3 $579,600.00 4 $411,600.00 5 $344,400.00 6 $304,500.00 7 $283,500.00 8 $262,500.00 9 $245,700.00 10 $228,900.00 11 $212,100.00 12 $195,300.00 13 $178,500.00 14 $161,700.00 15 $153,300.00 16 $144,900.00 17 $136,500.00 18 $128,100.00 19 $119,700.00 20 $111,300.00 21 $102,900.00 22 $94,500.00 23 $87,780.00 24 $81,060.00 25 $74,340.00 26 $67,620.00 27 $65,100.00 28 $62,580.00 29 $60,060.00 30 $57,540.00 31 $55,020.00 32 $52,500.00 33 $49,980.00 34 $47,880.00 35 $45,780.00 36 $43,680.00 37 $41,580.00 38 $39,900.00 39 $38,220.00 40 $36,540.00 41 $34,860.00 42 $33,180.00 43 $31,500.00 44 $29,820.00 45 $28,140.00 46 $26,460.00 47 $24,780.00 48 $23,436.00 49 $22,260.00 50 $21,588.00 51 $21,084 52 $20,580 53 $20,244 54 $19,980 55 $19,740 56 $19,572 57 $19,404 58 $19,236 59 $19,068 60 $18,900

2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic Purse Increases 11 Percent Compared to 2021

With so many players from the PGA Tour jumping over to LIV Golf, the Rocket Mortgage Classic decided to increase its purse by 11 percent in 2022.

Before this year’s tournament, the Rocket Mortgage Classic purse was valued at $7.5 million for two straight years in 2020 and 2021.

From 2019 to 2020, the PGA tour only increased the purse by three percent from $7.3 million to $7.5 million.

The first prize payout has also increased over the last two years.

Instead of a $1.135 million payout in 2020 and 2021, the first prize is valued at $1.152 million for the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

While previous winners like Bryan DeChambeau have already left for LIV Golf, golf fans can still get favorable odds for the field this weekend at the best US sports betting sites.

Check out the table below for the Rocket Mortgage Classic Purses over the last four years.