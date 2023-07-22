Tennis News and Rumors

Roger Federer And Venus Williams Are In Rafael Nadal’s Hometown Of Mallorca

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Roger Federer Rafael Nadal Venus Williams

Mallorca, Spain is a happening place these days.

Rafael Nadal’s hometown is hosting two fellow tennis legends.

Venus Williams is training at Rafael Nadal’s tennis academy while Roger Federer is vacationing with his family.

Tennis fans want to see a picture of these champions who collectively have 50 Grand Slam singles titles.

Will it happen?

We will have to wait and see.

Venus Williams

For the conspiracy theorists who think this is not a current picture, Venus has both the pink hair and the knee wrap that we saw at Wimbledon.

There is no denying she is training at Rafa’s academy with his trademark bull symbol prominently shown behind her.

Some of the lucky kids at the academy got a group photo with her.

 

Roger Federer

Roger Federer continues to show all of us that he is enjoying the good life of tennis retirement.

He is globetrotting with his family and has been spotted at the Mallorca Country Club and enjoying a swim.

We certainly need an updated picture.

Roger Federer And Venus Williams Are In Rafael Nadal's Hometown Of Mallorca

This photo is great, but it is from the Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day prior to the 2017 U.S. Open, in the good old days, when all three were still active tennis players.

Right now, Venus is the only one that is active.

Nadal continues to work through his injury issues that are prompting him to take a break from the sport before presumably engaging in an emotional farewell tour in 2024.

And Roger is having way too much fun enjoying a life that does not involve the 24/7 lifestyle of tennis training that encompassed his entire life from childhood until 2022.

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Gael Monfils Elina Svitolina

Gael Monfils Teases ‘Summer Game’ Video Featuring Wife Elina Svitolina Coming Soon To His YouTube Channel

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  19min
Tennis News and Rumors
Suspension Overturned? Simona Halep Is On US Open Entry List
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 21 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: US Open
5 Grand Slam Women’s Champions Making A Comeback In 2023/2024
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 20 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Maria Sharapova is no.4 on top 100 tennis in wta earnings
Pickleball Slam 2 With Steffi Graf, Andre Agassi, Maria Sharapova, And John McEnroe Coming In February 2024
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 19 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Leo Borg
Tennis Legend Bjorn Borg’s Son Leo Borg Wins First ATP Match In Sweden
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 18 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Serena Williams
Serena Williams Shares What Fan Said To Her Last Week During Wimbledon 2023
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 17 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Roger Federer Carlos Alcaraz
Video Shows Young Carlos Alcaraz Hitting With Roger Federer At Wimbledon 2019
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 17 2023
More News
Arrow to top