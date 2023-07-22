Mallorca, Spain is a happening place these days.

Rafael Nadal’s hometown is hosting two fellow tennis legends.

Venus Williams is training at Rafael Nadal’s tennis academy while Roger Federer is vacationing with his family.

Tennis fans want to see a picture of these champions who collectively have 50 Grand Slam singles titles.

Will it happen?

We will have to wait and see.

Venus Williams

For the conspiracy theorists who think this is not a current picture, Venus has both the pink hair and the knee wrap that we saw at Wimbledon.

There is no denying she is training at Rafa’s academy with his trademark bull symbol prominently shown behind her.

Venus Williams is practicing at the Rafa Nadal Academy pic.twitter.com/zM3M6lLmT2 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 21, 2023

Some of the lucky kids at the academy got a group photo with her.

Venus Williams with kids at RNA

📸Rafa Nadal Academy IG pic.twitter.com/54OL7TS62y — Llama 𝕊𝕒𝕪𝕤 ☄🌠🚀 (@tennis_lol) July 22, 2023

Roger Federer

Roger Federer continues to show all of us that he is enjoying the good life of tennis retirement.

He is globetrotting with his family and has been spotted at the Mallorca Country Club and enjoying a swim.

Roger Federer is in Mallorca for a holiday. Surely he’s got to visit his old rival, no? 😉 🥹 pic.twitter.com/il2wQk2su3 — Olly 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) July 20, 2023

Roger Federer is living his best life in Mallorca 🥰 pic.twitter.com/gtWpGg8FuX — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 20, 2023

We certainly need an updated picture.

This photo is great, but it is from the Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day prior to the 2017 U.S. Open, in the good old days, when all three were still active tennis players.

Right now, Venus is the only one that is active.

Nadal continues to work through his injury issues that are prompting him to take a break from the sport before presumably engaging in an emotional farewell tour in 2024.

And Roger is having way too much fun enjoying a life that does not involve the 24/7 lifestyle of tennis training that encompassed his entire life from childhood until 2022.